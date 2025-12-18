“Talking To Him Like The Green Goblin Mask”: Ja Morant’s New Gun Celebration Has NBA Community In An Uproar

Ja Morant is a player who simply cannot stay away from the spotlight. A few years ago, it was because of his breathtaking dunks. Now, it’s for something not all too savory. A gun celebration. Again.

Advertisement

This was supposed to be a sore subject for the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. Guns should have been a no-no word on his dictionary since he first got suspended for flashing a gun at a nightclub two years ago. Unfortunately, he’s seemingly haunted by his past and trying to embrace it on NBA hardwood.

Morant spent 2023 brandishing firearms more than once, and the league forced him to sit out 25 games as a result. Then, in the 24/25 season, he performed a finger-gun celebration during a game, for which he got fined $75k. The league made it clear it wasn’t okay for a player with history of showing guns off to be doing this. But Morant went ahead and did just that earlier this week.

In the Grizzlies’ 121–103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Morant once again made a gun gesture. He did not mimic firing it, instead motioning as if to put it away. Regardless, it was strange coming from him. It felt like a provocation, or, to be kind, a brief slip back into his old self.

Fans, as always, saw the funny side of things with one user on X referencing mentally disturbed villain Green Goblin (from Spiderman) to describe the situation. “The Glock be talking to him like the green goblin mask,” they wrote.

“He’s getting fined… bro just can’t help himself,” another fan wrote, which may not be true because in this case, Morant was putting the gun down. Some fans realized this as well, and found it, admittedly, hilarious.

Can’t fine him since he’s now putting the gun down I guess? pic.twitter.com/WNBtClzeRH — Naseem Vox (@BeyondCapitalN) December 18, 2025

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver may choose to ignore the incident, especially given the way fans joked about it. Morant technically did not make a firing gesture. Regardless, the league is almost certain to keep an eye on him or issue a warning, or, to be kind once again, a reminder.

Morant, however, has never seemed fazed by scrutiny over how he celebrates. After appearing to mimic a grenade throw last year, he defended the gesture by saying it was simply his celebration and that anyone who had a problem with it should speak to him directly.