“They used to call me “Magic Jordan!”: Michael Jordan talks about his $11,000 car dedicated to Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan is a big fan of expensive cars. In fact, one of his first cars was actually a tribute to Laker legend Magic Johnson!

One of the most popular athletes in sports history is none other than Michael Jordan. The six time NBA Champion is one of the most notable figures in the world of sports.

The Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend is a cultural icon and one of the richest athletes in the world. With a net worth of $1.7 billion Jordan has amassed a huge amount of wealth due to his skill as an athlete and as a businessman.

With all that wealth, MJ was bound to have some expensive tastes. The GOAT has a huge watch collection and is in fact a huge lover of cars.

Michael Jordan has a crazy car collectionhttps://t.co/Y9B9tLQ86M pic.twitter.com/tz2OL8YJ75 — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) July 31, 2022

Also Read: Michael Jordan, who lost $1.2 million golfing, wouldn’t let Magic Johnson sleep until he beat him at poker

However, one of Jordan’s first cars was a 1976 Grand Prix. It was particularly special because it paid tribute to the great Magic Johnson.

Michael Jordan once owned a car that paid tribute to one of his favorite players Magic Johnson

His Airness, Michael Jordan has many interesting hobbies, interests and tastes. From basketball to his penchant for a good cigar.

One of MJ’s most intriguing tastes is cars. The six-time NBA Champion has plenty of expensive cars, but perhaps his most unique one is the first car he ever owned.

Growing up, Jordan was a heck of a basketball player and was a fan of the great Magic Johnson. As such, he was given a nickname, ‘Magic Jordan’, a name he put on the license plate of his first car, a 1976 Grand Prix!

“I liked him when I was in high school. They used to call me Magic Jordan. My first car had a license plate with Magic Jordan on it. It was a 1976 Grand Prix,”

MJ x MJ Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan at the #NBA75 Anniversary ceremony ⭐️ (via @MagicJohnson) pic.twitter.com/otx99GqCQX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2022

It certainly is interesting how small the world is. Who would have imagined that Jordan would soon make a rival of one of his idols Magic Johnson a few years later.

Also Read: “Only Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the GOAT, I have a problem”: $20 million legend opines on the GOAT debate