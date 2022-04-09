“Facing Charles Barkley was like playing chess”: Kevin Garnett confesses being a childhood fan of the Suns MVP calling him the toughest player he ever played against

NBA Hall Of Famer Kevin Garnett calls Charles Barkley his childhood hero, revealing how the Suns MVP’s game had a lasting impact on him.

When we talk about some of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, it’s impossible to ignore Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett. The two former MVPs averaged a double-double their entire careers and were known for their aggressive demeanor on the hardwood.

Both Barkley and Garnett excelled in trash-talking, something we saw them indulge in even after their pro basketball careers on Inside the NBA. However, many don’t know that KG looked up to Barkley while growing up, trying to emulate his game.

Though the two Hall of Famers may go back and forth on television, they share deep mutual respect. Whether it’s the skinny jeans or cuss button, Barkley and Garnett enjoy great camaraderie. In his autobiography, the Big Ticket addressed the impact of Chuck on his career.

KG gives an insight into the influence Barkley had on his illustrious career.

Kevin Garnett calls Charles Barkley the toughest player he ever played against.

Despite being undersized at his position, Barkley dominated his opposition, adopting a fearless outlook. Garnett was a fan of The Chuckster from the time he started watching basketball. Barkley’s energy and trash-talking skills had a lasting impression on KG.

Garnett was one of the few players to make their NBA debut straight out of high school. The former champion, who had the opportunity of facing his idol Barkley, described the latter as a dominant player both physically and mentally.

“Facing Chuck was different. It was like playing chess. There was a mental aspect to it. The more I studied him, the more I was influenced by his psyche. I also looked up to him because he said I shouldn’t look up to him. I am not your role model, he announced in that famous Nike commercial. Damn, that shit was dope. When I played against Chuck, he didn’t want no conversation with me about anything. Chuck denies it, but he didn’t like me when I first came up.”

Though Barkley never won a championship in his career, he cemented a great legacy. The eleven-time All-Star continues to enjoy success with his television stint on TNT. The Chuckster was a game-changer both on and off the court.

Post Barkley announcing his plan to retire from the award-winning show Inside the NBA in a couple of years, KG has emerged as one of the top contenders to replace the former.