“Kevin Garnett, you’re 40 years old, anybody can score on you!”: Charles Barkley and the Celtics legend hilariously went back and forth on NBAonTNT

Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett go back and forth on NBAonTNT as the former roasts him for being too old to stop anybody.

The stories ‘beef’ between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal has taken center-stage on NBAonTNT for well over a decade now. The two have an undeniable level of comedic chemistry with one another, with a segments from each NBA season resulting in some fiery arguments.

Given how fast Chuck is with his quips and responses, it’s no surprise that he went after another NBA legend who is quick with his comebacks too: Kevin Garnett.

During their playing days, Charles Barkley and KG never really had any on-court beef or memorable moments together. Garnett’s first game on TNT was against Chuckster and the two played a pretty physical game on both ends but the Suns legend can be seen smiling through it all.

Retirement on the other hand, has been a different story for Barkley and the Celtics legend as the two have hilariously been at each other when on TV together.

Kevin Garnett and Charles Barkley go at on NBAonTNT.

While it’s all in good fun, it’s safe to say that neither Charles Barkley nor Kevin Garnett would ever be looking to bow out of a verbal spat with one another. The one being discussed below is quite the lighthearted one as Chuck roasts KG for being too old to stop anybody now that he’s 40 years old.

There’s so much content out there when it comes to ‘The Big Ticket’ and the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ hilariously going at each other. However, KG telling Chuck that he thought he was sleeping after being told he’s too old is perhaps one of their best back-and-forths yet.

Of course, the ‘skinny jeans’ roast from Barkley to KG never gets old either.