Donovan Mitchell Achieves A Feat Only Wilt Chamberlain Has Accomplished Following Cavaliers’ Hot Start

Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2022. The Utah Jazz decided to restructure their roster, which paved the way for ‘All-Star’ duo, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to end their ties with the franchise.

The decision proved to be beneficial to Cleveland who obtained Mitchell in a trade that saw Collin Sexton, Lauri Markannen, Ochai Agbaji, and three unprotected first-round picks head to Utah.

The Cavaliers have just effectively established and simultaneously solidified themselves as a championship contender. The most impressive aspect about the trade is they retained their young core whilst acquiring a prodigal scorer in Mitchell.

Four years, since the departure of the ‘King’ LeBron James, the 2016 NBA champions are at long last a force to be reckoned with. The franchise is currently second I’m the Eastern Conference behind only the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Donovan Mitchell era in Cleveland!

Mitchell since signing for the organization has been sublime. The ‘Shooting guard’ has asserted his dominance as and when he pleases, terrorizing opponents with his scoring prowess.

The 26-year-old is currently averaging 32.6 points per game. The feat is the second-highest in NBA history in a player’s first six games with a franchise. The other player was the late great Wilt Chamberlain, who did so in 1959 with the Golden State Warriors.

This season with the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 32.2 PPG. That’s the 2nd-highest in NBA history in a player’s first 6 games with a team. The only higher average is Wilt Chamberlain’s 36.8 PPG in 1959 with the Warriors. Those were the first 6 games of his career. pic.twitter.com/ECdgJjUA0P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2022

His handles, athleticism, basketball IQ, and three-point shooting ability are phenomenal. Not to mention, the poise, panache, and dexterity he possesses make him an invaluable asset to the franchise which is looking to contend for the coveted NBA championship.

We just might be in store for an ‘MVP’ season from ‘Spida’.

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers championship bound?

With the franchise’s investments in Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen paying off, the addition of Donovan Mitchell will only enhance their prospects of contending for the NBA championship.

Once Mitchell finds his fluidity and rhythm, the former Utah Jazz talisman, will be unguardable. For years he has been a formidable force in the postseason, without receiving much help from his colleagues.

However, early signs indicate that this roster is exponentially different.

With Mobley and Allen acting as the defensive anchors of their side, and Garland and Mitchell burdening the offensive responsibilities onto their shoulders, the Cavaliers will be one to watch out for heading into the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

