“Family First”: Shaquille O’Neal Embraces 6’4 Daughter Me’Arah O’Neal at Nike Nationals, Days After LeBron James Coached Bryce Maximus

As the eventful NBA free agency prepares us for another exciting season, the familiar faces on basketball television seem to be enjoying the offseason hiatus before returning to work at the season start. Currently on a break from his NBA on TNT gig, Shaquille O’Neal recently showed up to his daughter Me’Arah O’Neal’s Nike EYBL game in Chicago. The Diesel could be seen giving his youngest child a nice, warm bear hug before she lit up the the court. Days after NBA fans witnessed LeBron James and Rajon Rondo coaching Bryce James at Peach Jam, Shaq supporting his daughter’s hoops journey ensures us that the future is in good hands.

Shaq has never been conservative about highlighting Me’Arah’s sky-high potential as a basketball player. In fact, he has predicted the 17-year-old to be the greatest player in the women’s game ever. Therefore, it wasn’t surprising to see the big man sitting courtside at the Nike Nationals, keeping a close eye on his daughter’s game.

Shaquille O’Neal shows up to support his family

Me’Arah O’Neal has been widely regarded as a top 2024 NCAA prospect. She has already received an offer from her father’s alma mater LSU earlier this year. Standing at 6’4, Me’Arah has a decided advantage over most other girls on the circuit.

In addition, she is a remarkable athlete, with decent handles and an effective jumper. She can drive the basketball up the court and make mid-range shots, along side shooting from beyond the arc. Her skills were at full display at the Nike Nationals as her father looked on proudly.

Me’Arah posted a clip of her dad posing for a picture with the whole team on her Instagram stories. The caption read, “Family First. @shaq supporting daughter @mearahoneal and @cfelitesports at @nikegirlseybl.” Me’Arah added ‘GANG GANGGGG’ in the caption to show her appreciation for her father.

Shaq’s children are making him proud

Shaq is the proud father of six very accomplished children. Among them, Me’Arah is not the only sibling who’s pursuing the basketball dream. Shaq’s son Shaqir and Shareef have been making noise on the hoops scene for some time now.

Shaq’s eldest son Shareef O’Neal plays for the NBA G-League Ignite after going undrafted. On the other hand, 20-year-old Shaqir O’Neal plays for the Texas Southern Tigers. It’s safe to say Shaq’s basketball legacy is safe in the hands of his children.