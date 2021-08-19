“Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, hold yourself accountable god damn it!”: Kendrick Perkins slams former Warriors teammates after they accuse the front office for the Slim Reaper leaving

Kendrick Perkins hits out at Draymond Green and Kevin Durant after their recent interview reveals why the Slim Reaper left the Warriors

Man, that ‘Chips’ interview between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant was nothing less than magnificent.

For the NBA fans that don’t know what we’re talking about, well, the Green got a show with Bleacher Report. The name of the show is ‘Chips’, which is a reference to the chip on his, and many other athletes’ shoulders in the NBA.

The first episode of this show saw him interview Kevin Durant. They talked about many things, including the Slim Reaper’s life prior to the NBA, and Coach Brown, his early life in the league. But obviously, it all had to come down to the burning question that has been on every Warriors fan’s mind for a few years now. Was the argument between Draymond and KD the reason he left?

When they spoke about it, both people blamed Golden State for the way they managed, citing them as the guilty party. However, it seems that Kendrick Perkins is having absolutely none of it.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith brutally criticizes the power given to Lakers superstar by the NBA

“They trippin!”: Kendrick Perkins slams Draymond Green and Kevin Durant for a lack of accountability over their famous argument

Big Perk isn’t someone who is going to hold his tongue. Oh no, no this man couldn’t be further from that analogy.

Kendrick Perkins has made a career out of delivering his takes with the ferocity of a lion running at its prey. And while that’s good when he is right, the times he is wrong frankly can make fans more confused than a homeless man under house arrest.

Thankfully, we do think this time he isn’t wrong. The former player recently reacted to Draymond Green and Kevin Durant blaming the Warriors, for the latter leaving. And well, here is what he had to say.

Steve Kerr got punched in the eye by MJ and got an assist from MJ for a game winning finals bucket in the same season. If KD and Draymond expected him or Bob Myers to resolve their differences to hold the group together, they trippin! Be accountable! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/SrS99JV7UJ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 19, 2021

Now, while we don’t think he is completely wrong, he isn’t exactly in the green here either.

KD specifically said that it wasn’t the fight that made him leave. It was the fact that the front office just didn’t want to acknowledge the existence of it. They wanted him to forgive and forget in the most literal sense.

According to the now Nets star, this set in a feeling of awkwardness in the dressing room. Now, here is where we side with Perk. This is absolutely something the players should have sorted out amongst themselves.

But, is the front office innocent. We don’t think so.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook issues a bold yet hilarious statement in response to the ‘old’ narrative surrounding his team