“Kyle Kuzma, is this the Chinese spy balloon?”: NBA Twitter Forgets Kyrie Irving as Wizards Forward Pulls up in an Absurd Fit in Brooklyn

We have seen NBA players wear and sometimes pull off some of the weirdest of clothes. Russell Westbrook and Kyle Kuzma would probably top that list of athletes with some unusual taste.

It is sometimes so miserable that even their own fan base does not understand what are they looking at. That’s what happened Saturday when the Washington Wizards team arrived in Brooklyn to play the Nets amidst a Kyrie Irving conundrum and the 6ft 10” forward stole all the show.

Kyle Kuzma shows up in an absurd dress before the game against Brooklyn Nets

The comments section of his IG post clearly shows you the confused folks including stars like Michael Rappaport asking him what’s going on with the fit. Kuzma had the cleanest of replies, saying it was too cold (-5) in New York, that’s why he decided to wear this.

Maybe he has a personal heater inside those clothes itself. NBA Twitter has its own several guesses as to what it could be.

Kyle Kuzma is out of control pic.twitter.com/JZFCPcyntk — Overtime (@overtime) February 4, 2023

Is this the Chinese spy balloon they were talking about? — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) February 4, 2023

Nice he got the Bull Goat Armor! pic.twitter.com/k0rNNOYZIp — Chad Pedro (@ChadPedro) February 4, 2023

The fact that he purchased this. And THEN decided to wear it. Is incredible lol — Keegan Newport (@CoachNewp) February 4, 2023

Anyway, it looks like the fit didn’t do its job nicely or put a lot of weight on Kuzz because he got himself an injury for the first time this season that looks like a trouble for him.

Kuzma’s got an ankle injury in the game against the Nets

Not saying that the dress did it. But, averaging a career-high 21.7 points, to go along with 7.7 rebounds, and 4 assists, Kuzma was having a wonderful season, missing just a game in 52 outings for his (24-28) Wizards team.

This ankle injury which took him out of the 125-123 loss against the Nets, just 11 or so minutes in, looks like it will keep him out of action for an extended amount of time.

For the rest of the games, the Wizards are probably going to push for the lottery, now that Kuzma is out as well for a foreseeable number of games.

