“Ja Morant, you don’t want them problems from Michael Jordan”: Vernon Maxwell warns the Grizzles’ 22 y/o about trash talking the 6X champ

A few weeks back, Ja Morant had boldly claimed that he would’ve “cooked” Michael Jordan in a one-on-one clash.

Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court, during his playing days. The Chicago Bulls leader was one of the most prolific scorers in league history and gave a tough time to some of the most elite defenders at the time.

Considered to be the greatest player to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood, “His Airness” is easily among the most accomplished players ever. Over the span of his 15-year career, MJ racked a pretty distinguished resume – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steal titles, the 1985 ROY, 5 MVPs, a DPOY, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs.

Despite Mike having one of the deepest and most insane offensive arsenals, Ja Morant believes that in a one-on-one battle, he would “cook” the GOAT. A few weeks back, Morant told Taylor Rooks in an interview:

“I would have cooked him. I would have cooked him, too. Nobody got more confidence than 12. I’ll say nobody gon’ beat me one-on-one or anything. I don’t care what it is, what sports it is, soccer. Who’s the best player in soccer? Come on, we can play.”

“Michael Jordan is the best. Ja Morant, stop that sh*t”: Vernon Maxwell

The entire NBA fraternity had varied responses to Morant’s comments. Former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell issued a warning to the Grizzlies All-Star while talking about the horrifying experiences of guarding “His Airness”. The former Rockets legend said:

“Mike is the best man. I mean, all these kids talking a lot of sh*t. Ja–you know I love you and your dad–but stop that sh*t man. You ain’t want them problems. I’m telling you, Ja. I’m looking at all these damn cameras, yeah, you don’t want them problems.”

“You put that damn mark on Chicago and the night before, it’s sleepless nights man,” Maxwell said. “That s**t be rough. I mean think about the s**t what you got to do tomorrow and you don’t wanna get embarrassed. And you know this motherf***er don’t know how to stop coming at you. He’ll just keep coming and coming, keep that damn foot on your throat and he just keep coming, man.”

“I mean you just have to try and do some s**t to him that nobody else ever did to try to get him off his square. But you can’t touch him, you can’t do nothing him, man. I just tried to do s**t that nobody else would do to him, but Mike is Mike, man. The best player ever man I ever played because I never thought I’d see nothing like that, man.”

Agreed Morant is an All-Star, All-NBA player, who is one of the brightest young talents in today’s league, but there is absolutely no doubt that Mike would sweep him in a battle.

