Fans Call Out Shaquille O’Neal for Cherry Picking Stats to Show NBA Finals Superiority Over LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Shaquille O’Neal‘s Instagram account is a launch pad for so many debates on basketball. The big fella often posts stats from back in the day, comparing his numbers with some of the greats of the game. Recently, he posted yet another leaderboard, and this time, he might have stirred up controversy because fans are accusing him of cherry-picking the numbers to cater to his position.

Advertisement

Shaq posted the point leaders in an NBA Finals series but the timeline was after 1999. The four-time NBA Champion didn’t just lead the chart with that specification, but he acquired the top two positions on the list. Shaq had 38 points per game and 36.3 points per game in 1999-00 and 2001-02 respectively.

LeBron James in 2014-15 is third on the list with 35.8, Allen Iverson 2000-01 with 35.6 is fourth, and Kevin Durant 2016-17 with 35.2 takes the fifth spot. The strategic exclusion of Michael Jordan ticked off the fans and they expressed their frustration in the comments.

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “Jordan = 41.0 ppg in NBA Finals. Nice to cherry pick a start date lol,” stating that Shaq didn’t include the Bulls legend so he could be at the top of the list. Another fan wrote, “Weird don’t see jordan anywhere,” but we know why he wasn’t there. With a bold move like that, a fan challenged the NBA on TNT analyst to change the period, “Nice cherrypicking. Now do of all time.”

Regardless of the agenda, Shaq’s numbers are crazy, and a fan noticed that while asking a good question, he wrote, “Imagine if shaq didn’t get lazy at the end of his time in LA.” Some fans were pleasantly surprised by AI’s presence on the list. One fan wrote, “Iverson is the most impressive. Did way more with way less than anyone!”

Shaquille O’Neal’s position on the all-time list

Even though the fans are thrashing the big fella in the comments, it is undeniable that he was one of the best players in his prime. If we look past the Jordan exclusion, averaging 38 points, per game in the final series is unheard of since the big fella pulled it off in 2000. So, what happens to Shaq’s record when we factor in players from all eras? Well, Shaq still maintains a strong hold on the all-time list.

The NBA legend is down fourth on the all-time list and holds two spots in the top six. The leader of the chart is unsurprisingly Michael Jordan with 41 points, per game in 1992-93. Rick Barry 1966-67 holds the second spot with 40.8, and Elgin Baylor 1961-62 takes the third spot with 40.6.

Advertisement

The fourth spot goes to Shaq, Jerry West 1968-69 takes the fifth spot with 37.9, and then Shaq again for the sixth spot. It seems like he could’ve done just fine with MJ’s inclusion, and that decision might have saved him from the internet bashing.