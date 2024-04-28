Kevin Durant Insinuates Not Caring About Anthony Edwards’ DX Celebration

The Minnesota Timberwolves seem to be crushing all hopes for the Phoenix Suns’ playoff run. The T-Wolves are currently 3-0 in this opening-round series and one step away from sweeping a team for the first time in the franchise’s history. After winning Game 3, Anthony Edwards was hyped to thrash a team with three big names, including his favorite player, which called for celebration. While the Suns were booed by their home crowd after the dismal performance, Edwards hit the DX celebration on them.

Advertisement

NBA Insider Gerald Bourguet posted a clip of Kevin Durant on X speaking about Edwards’ celebration in a post-game interview. Interestingly, the two-time NBA champion had no issue with Ant-Man celebrating the way he wanted after the game. He believed the Timberwolves could do whatever pleased them after winning a game. KD remarked,

“You win the game, do whatever you want.”

Game 3 against the Suns, yet again, featured a brilliant performance from Edwards. He posted 36 points, 9 rebounds, and two steals, evidently emerging as a star to lead the way for the Wolves. On the other hand, Phoenix is in a difficult hole to crawl out of, as no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit.

As much as it is justified for Ant to celebrate such a moment of his career, the crass nature of it might earn him a fine from the league. Many NBA players, including LeBron James, have been fined around $15,000 for crude gestures, such as the ‘Big Balls’ celebration, which they might have done in the heat of the moment. There hasn’t been any official communication from the league yet if Ant is to be fined for his DX celebration. Regardless, it feels like Edwards is on a mission.

It seems to be personal for Anthony Edwards

Time and again, Edwards has expressed his love for Kevin Durant by claiming the 2x NBA champion to be his “favorite player”. He even considers KD to be the ‘GOAT’ player in his ranks among several other veterans. For him, to play a series against Durant personally means much more than many people realize. In a way, Ant is getting to prove his worth in front of his favorite and receive his flowers.

On the other hand, Durant and the Suns have entered a crisis as it seems it is almost back-to-home time, for them. There is an urgent need within the organization to address the existing loopholes, causing them to lose games in double figures. One of their foremost concerns to evaluate would be their point guard situation, which definitely isn’t working in their favor.

Several analysts have highlighted the need for a floor general and big bodies in the team. In the upcoming offseason, the Suns’ front office will need to look into all potential options to fill in the gaping hole that seems to be the root of their problems.