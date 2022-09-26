‘Fat Zion Williamson’s’ weight loss at 284lbs leads NBA Twitter to cast doubt over his health

Zion Williamson appeared to be slimmed down during the New Orleans Pelicans’ media day ahead of the 2022-23 season.

After averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the 2020-2021 season, Zion Williamson was sidelined for the entire 2021-2022 campaign with an apparent foot injury.

There were a lot of speculations as to why Zanos was forced to sit out for the entire year. However, a huge majority of the reason has to be credited to the former Duke Blue Devil’s huge and unhealthy stature.

Also Read: Heat Star’s Dreads Have NBA Twitter in Absolute Shambles

As the previous campaign approached its end, various clips of a healthy Williamson floated all over social media. More recently, the 6-foot-6 forward was spotted during the Pelicans’ media day ahead of the 2022-2023 season, and we have to admit that the highflyer did look pretty fit.

Have a look at the slimmed-down version of the southpaw for yourself.

NBA Twitter reacts to a thinner Zion Williamson

Talking about his current physical state, the 1-time All-Star disclosed that he felt “faster” than before. Further, Zion said:

“I feel like I’m in my best right now, I feel like I’m moving faster, jumping higher. I just, I feel great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

As soon as Zion, who is listed as 284 pounds, spoke about his physical state, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He won’t make it to the all star game without having a season ending injury. — Carter (@BooneDavis79) September 26, 2022

Looks the same — West (@RatioedByWest) September 26, 2022

Contender? For the 8th seed? — . (@MahomesIsDaddyy) September 26, 2022

moving faster, jumping higher…these are things that improve when you eat red beans on Monday. Happy to see it all paying off for Zion — Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) September 26, 2022

Zion is a Lebron/Shaq Hybrid — royce59 (@royce5910) September 26, 2022

Zion has been sidelined for far too long now. In nearly two weeks’ time, we should get to watch a healthy Williamson lead NOLA alongside Ingram and CJ McCollum.

We all know how deadly a fit Zion can be. The Pels’ fans will hope that their star forward completes the entire season without sustaining any sort of injury.

Also Read: NBA Twitter Reacts to 6’3″ Bronny James Starting Senior Year With an Aerial Show