“These Jimmy Butler Hair Extensions are Horrible”: Heat Star’s Dreads Have NBA Twitter in Absolute Shambles

Jimmy Butler reveals the exact reason why he put in hair extensions over the 2022 offseason while NBA Twitter reacts.

Jimmy Butler has become the poster child for that one superstar who amps it up by several notches when the Playoffs come around. Everything from 40 point triple doubles against LeBron James to dropping 47 points in the Eastern Conference Finals, Butler continues to prove himself to be a top 10 talent when it matters most.

One of the biggest reasons as to why the Miami Heat transitioned fairly smoothly from their Dwyane Wade era to the current Jimmy Butler era was because of, well, Butler. His energy on the court matches everybody elses energy on the Heat and his personality off it keeps every single person in that locker room in high spirits.

Jimmy is the type of player who has kept his teammates accountable but puts in the work himself to set an example. Along the way, he’s found that humor is the perfect way to break through to a squad.

Most recently, the former MIP underwent a drastic physical change that has provided not just his team, but the entirety of NBA Twitter, with a couple moments of levity.

Also read: ESPN shockingly ranks Karl-Anthony Towns higher than 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler, despite recent Conference Finals appearance

Jimmy Butler’s hair extensions have people talking a whole lot.

The Miami Heat have their media day today and Jimmy Butler showed up with not just his offseason hair extensions, but also with a clean shaven face. Calling himself the ‘baby faced assassin’, Butler addressed his newest dreads, cheekily claiming they weren’t extensions.

NBA Twitter would go on to roast Butler, calling the dreads horrible. They would also point out that Jimmy is low-key backtracking on the hair extensions, putting it aside as if he meant them to be a joke when in reality he wanted them to look good.

“I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad” 😆 Jimmy Butler’s having fun with his hairstyles this offseason (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/lYARjzEi6g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2022

It worked. It’s horrible — Frances (@Frankie1654) September 26, 2022

He tryna play it off as a joke😭😭 — . (@SunderHawks) September 26, 2022

NBA Twitter can rest easy however as he confirmed that he would not be carrying the dreads forward into the actual season. Thank goodness because this isn’t like the time Rick Barry played with a wig on. Jimmy would actually have trouble playing 48 minutes of ball with those glorious hair extensions.

Just spoke to Jimmy Butler. He said we will NOT be seeing the locs in the regular season. Had a good run 😂 More on NBATV at 11am ET. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 26, 2022

Also read: Jimmy Butler flexed his $60 million fortune with a 6,000 pound Boombox aquarium