‘Favourite diet? No diet; I like chicken wings and pizza’: When Shaquille O’Neal hilariously revealed his regimen to stay fit

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents – he now has a cookbook called Shaq’s Family Style: Championship Recipes for Feeding Family and Friends.

The description of Shaq’s book on Amazon reads “A celebration of cultural icon Shaquille O’Neal’s love of food, family, and fun, with 80 low-stress comfort food recipes for busy families.” That one line describes him in his entirety. If Shaq was looking to optimize his webpage with all the main keywords, this one line would be it.

Stephen Colbert, one of the better hosts out there, asked Shaq if he follows any special diet or regime to stay in shape. “My favorite diet? No diet” is all he had to say. He professed his love for simple food – Chicken Wings, pizza, and chips. None of those “foo-foo” fancy food for Big Diesel anytime soon!

Since the big man retired, he finally could let himself truly go (not that he did not do that while playing), but still. He no longer had to stay in shape (again, look at his Celtics days) but fried foods with blue cheese dressing something he cannot resist. He loves cooking and feels happy when his kids help around.

Shaquille O’Neal is a family man and a jokester – he knows his audience well

“The recipes are so simple, even Charles Barkley can cook them!” reads the dust jacket of his book – a true ode to his friendship with his co-presenter. Both of them pull each other’s legs wherever they go, even if they are not together.

He also loves his huge family of 6 kids, a loving mother, and the mother of his kids. He lets each one be the best version of themselves. His oldest daughter works in Pepsi, while the most famous son plays for LSU and should be drafted soon.

He keeps his friends close, but his family closer. Each thing he does for them is for their best while keeping their interests at heart. He loves his mother a lot – which is why the book is dedicated to her and all the support he received when he was a kid. All those years of feeding him during tough times deserved something special.

