Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal was 400 pounds of muscle”: How Kenny Smith describes the Lakers legend’s peak play for the Lakers

"Shaquille O'Neal was 400 pounds of muscle": How Kenny Smith describes the Lakers legend's peak play for the Lakers
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Chris Paul is almost as old as LeBron James, who's no longer capable of closing like this": NBA Twitter reacts to the 37-year-old superstar's midrange wizardry as the Phoenix Suns take a 2-1 lead
Next Article
“When you lose, you’re forgotten; no one wants to go their grave forgotten”: Michael Jordan revealed the harsh reality behind glory and obscurity in the NBA
NBA Latest Post
“When you lose, you’re forgotten; no one wants to go their grave forgotten”: Michael Jordan revealed the harsh reality behind glory and obscurity in the NBA
“When you lose, you’re forgotten; no one wants to go their grave forgotten”: Michael Jordan revealed the harsh reality behind glory and obscurity in the NBA

Michael Jordan was all about winning and he did so with the mentality of believing…