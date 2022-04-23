“Shaquille O’Neal was 400 pounds of muscle”: How Kenny Smith describes the Lakers legend’s peak play for the Lakers

Despite their on-screen ribbings of one another, Kenny Smith has the highest regard for the basketball skill and athleticism of Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal is a marvelous specimen of human talent. A lot of basketball fans regard his best days to be with the LA Lakers. But there are many who rank his Orlando Magic days as his greatest.

It doesn’t come as a surprise, therefore, that Kenny regards him as a great friend. Despite their on-court rivalry, which lasted for a few years before Kenny retired, they combined impeccably well on Inside the NBA.

On this day in 1992… 15x NBA All-Star, 4x NBA Champion and 75th Anniversary Team member Shaquille O’Neal tallied 12 PTS, 18 REB, 3 BLK in his NBA debut for the @OrlandoMagic! #NBAVault #NBA75 Learn more about Shaq at https://t.co/sKhpahx5MRpic.twitter.com/7OiAhrSqoK — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 6, 2021

This chemistry wouldn’t be possible without some mutual admiration. Shaq has often been guilty of taking things too far and getting too heated when it’s his turn to be made fun of.

On this day in 1993… 75th Anniversary Team member Shaquille O’Neal put up 24 points, 28 rebounds and 15 blocks for the @OrlandoMagic at just 21 years old. #NBAVault #NBA75 Learn more about Shaq at https://t.co/sKhpahx5MR pic.twitter.com/YfQ9QowgNn — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 20, 2021

But given the skill level of Shaq, and his humongous heart and kindness, it is very hard to hate the man. Kenny Smith certainly believes that he’s possibly the greatest athletic marvel to ever grace an NBA court.

Kenny Smith reminisces about Shaquille O’Neal from his Orlando Magic days

Kenny was recently interviewed by the NBA for a small segment of their NBA 75 stories. The former Houston Rockets point guard went on a reverie when he took a look back at Shaq’s playing days – especially during his first 4 years with the Orlando Magic:

“Shaquille O’Neal! He’s a 7-foot, 400 lbs – and when I say muscle, it wasn’t 2…it was 400 lbs of muscle that really should’ve been 6’2″. He moved like a 6 foot 2 guy at 7’1″, with that muscle.”

“Size and strength – he could move, he could move, he was agile. I know Wilt Chamberlain – I saw highlights, but he didn’t move with the grace that Shaquille could move at that size – especially you know, earlier in his career.”

“He was unique in that sense, which made him unstoppable. So for us, we all marvelled when he walked in. We were all like ‘Can you believe this guy?!'”

