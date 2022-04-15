"F**K EVERYBODY who say I can't or he can't or Klay can't... We can't do it without each other!": Warriors' Draymond Green talks about the success he shares with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about the narratives around him, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson, and the success they share

The Golden State Warriors were perhaps the most successful team of the previous decade. Having been to the NBA Finals for five consecutive years, they managed to win it all thrice. They took on several opponents, had a lot of different players, and played through a lot of circumstances, but one thing remained constant amidst all that: their core.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been together on the Warriors for a decade now, and have built something beautiful there. The three have gone and won three championships together and changed the way the game of basketball is played.

This week, Steph was the guest on Draymond’s show. The two discussed a lot of things, including LeBron James‘ wish of playing with Steph, their wins with Kevin Durant, and more. Towards the end, Draymond addressed a thing that had been on his mind for a long time.

“We can’t do it without each other, but we’re damn good doing it together!”: Draymond Green

Often when people talk about the stars of the Golden State Warriors, they mention how they only succeeded because of certain reasons. One of the main things they point out is that the front office drafted this trio, and kept them together.

Well, Draymond Green is sick and tired of the same and chose to respond.

“F*CK EVERYBODY who say I can’t or he can’t or Klay can’t… We can’t do it without each other.”@Money23Green and @StephenCurry30 reflect on what makes the @Warriors brotherhood so special pic.twitter.com/qAYlHVIcR0 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 14, 2022

Draymond Green believes the three players can go and achieve success even if they weren’t together. However, the same wouldn’t be as beautiful as what they did in the Bay. Green said one line which summarised the entire emotion,

The Dubs trio can all be great at other places, individually, but their success wouldn’t be as high as it has been together. Hopefully, they can continue to build on the same, and get a few more rings to their names before hanging up the boots.