“Rocco would be turning 10 on 4/20, and I’m so grateful to have a healthy bulldog!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson appreciates a question about his dog, gives updates about the fan favorite canine

Warriors superstar Klay Thompson gets asked about Rocco after the scrimmage, appreciates being asked about his buddy

The Golden State Warriors are headed back to the playoffs, after a long, two-year gap. After making it to five straight finals, not even making the playoffs for two years felt just wrong. However, the Warriors are back where they belong, and that’s all that matters.

Due to the play-in games, the Dubs got a nice 6-day window between their final game of the regular season and their first playoff game. They’re utilizing this time by working on their skills and getting better for the postseason.

Last night, Stephen Curry scrimmaged with the team and showed good signs of improvement. After the practice, Klay Thompson sat with the media. A lot of the questions asked were about Steph and the starting lineup. However, one reporter decided to go off the mainstream line of questions, and asked about Klay’s beloved bulldog, Rocco.

“Rocco turns 10 soon, and he’s a blessing”: Klay Thompson

Every pet owner loves their pet nearly and dearly. The case is no different for Warriors’ sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Klay got Rocco when he was a puppy, and Rocco is now about to turn 10 soon. Rocco has been there for Klay’s almost entire journey with the Dubs, and has seen both good and bad days.

When Cyrus Saatsaz asked Klay about Rocco and how he was doing, Thompson was impressed by the question and commended the reporter for the same.

Here’s the original video of my question to @KlayThompson regarding how Rocco’s doing and who takes care of him when he isn’t home, many thanks to the great @DoubleR_PR for letting me ask my spirit brother about his puppy. Rocco turns 10 on 4/20. Happy Early Birthday Rocco! ❤️🐶 https://t.co/APle4b4cO0 pic.twitter.com/39wBM4CbXX — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) April 15, 2022

Rocco and Klay share a deep bond, that is adored by all of Dubnation. The Warriors know of the same and even have had Klay Thompson and Rocco bobbleheads. The Warriors’ star has had a lot of notable relationships, but the only one that’s survived the time has been Rocco.

Klay Thompson would still prefer hanging out with Rocco pic.twitter.com/6lqwoKynys — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 10, 2022

I guess my man loves his bulldog more than anything else on the planet.