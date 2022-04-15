Basketball

“Rocco would be turning 10 on 4/20, and I’m so grateful to have a healthy bulldog!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson appreciates a question about his dog, gives updates about the fan favorite canine

"Rocco would be turning 10 on 4/20, and I'm so grateful to have a healthy bulldog!": Warriors' Klay Thompson appreciates a question about his dog, gives updates about the fan favorite canine
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry is the last player in the gym, despite injury!": NBA reporter highlights clip of Warriors star using revolutionary technology to further help his all-time shooting
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Rocco would be turning 10 on 4/20, and I'm so grateful to have a healthy bulldog!": Warriors' Klay Thompson appreciates a question about his dog, gives updates about the fan favorite canine
“Rocco would be turning 10 on 4/20, and I’m so grateful to have a healthy bulldog!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson appreciates a question about his dog, gives updates about the fan favorite canine

Warriors superstar Klay Thompson gets asked about Rocco after the scrimmage, appreciates being asked about…