“Stephen Curry is the last player in the gym, despite injury!”: NBA reporter highlights clip of Warriors star using revolutionary technology to further help his all-time shooting

NBA reporter reveals vital video of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shooting around long after official practice

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest scorers of all time. And frankly, that should not be doubted for a single second.

Of course, shooting is his bread and butter. On his day, the man could probably literally hit a long three-pointer even with his eyes closed. He’s just that great of a player. As you may know, however, his days did not come by as often as many hoped during this past regular season.

So, what’s the solution? Well, it’s practice, something Steph seems to be doing already, despite just returning from a right ankle sprain.

In fact, not only is the man putting in extra hours, he is also doing it through a pretty high-tech method, as a clip shared by a reporter reveals.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “If Rudy Gobert becomes available, the Warriors could take a run at him!”: NBA executives drop massive report concerning potential future of Jazz star

Reporter reveals Stephen Curry has been staying back for a long time after practice to work on his jumper with an innovative new method

Given how much Stephen Curry has shown fans around the NBA, there aren’t many that doubt he’ll get his shooting back on track very, very soon. And given the methods he’s using, it’s fair to say fans have only been encouraged that much more.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Steph Curry is the last player in the gym after Warriors practice – no blaring music, no teammates, just him & the basket. He’s been shooting for 40 mins since team activities ended. This after he scrimmaged today for the first time since his foot sprain. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ZhBc2fZGpa — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 14, 2022

Pay attention to the robotic voice in the clip. That voice is announcing the degree of arc on each and every shot.

This is a method some of the biggest stars in the NBA have started using fairly recently. And as per studies, there has been a massive improvement in their shooting because of it.

Stephen Curry is a gifted shooter as it is, and already seemed to be getting back to his usual self before injury struck.

So, with reports saying he will be back by game 1 of the series against the Nuggets, it appears we could see the demigod of basketball finally return really soon.

Beware, Denver fans.

Also Read: “Leave the follow-up, bro!!!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts emphatically to video of man flipping propane cans into a perfect stack like it’s nothing