“F*ck You”: Former Bulls Guard Reveals How Jimmy Butler Left Rookie Head Coach Fuming with “Soft” Allegations

Michael Carter-Williams spent only one year of his career playing for the Chicago Bulls, but he came out with a story he’ll tell for years. During an appearance on Run It Back, the former NBA star was asked about the infamous feud between Jimmy Butler and Fred Hoiberg in the locker room.

MCW said that there were a lot of different personalities on the team, which often led to ideological clashes. While no one could foresee the future, a team stacked with the likes of Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Taj Gibson, was going to be a handful for a first-time coach like Hoiberg.

Williams said that there was some tension between Butler and Hoiberg from the beginning, but things escalated quickly after a game.

In that particular game, Butler, Wade, and Gibson all got techs. Williams stated that the refs were “awful” in that game and allegedly showed some clear bias against the Bulls. Despite that, the rookie coach didn’t say anything to the refs, which rubbed the players the wrong way. So, when they had a team meeting the next day, Butler decided to let it all out in front of everybody.

Williams said, “Next day we have a team meeting and coach Hoiberg was like, ‘Jimmy, what’s going on, man? What’s going on with me and you?’ Jimmy kinda shook his head…He looked at him [Hoiberg], ‘Well, for one, I think you’re soft.’ He didn’t even get to ‘two’ and coach Hoiberg was like, ‘Well, f**k you, Jimmy.’”

The 33-year-old said that Butler mocked coach Hoiberg sarcastically after that response. Fortunately, things didn’t get any worse from there as the Bulls ended up having a decent season. As for the brutally honest remarks from Butler, coach Hoiberg isn’t the only one who has been on the receiving end.

This often lands the Heat star in altercations with different people.

Jimmy Butler almost had an altercation with Anthony Edwards

Butler plays the game with a lot of passion and it shows in the way he carries himself on the floor and how prepared he is for anything that might happen. Sometimes his aggressive game ends up causing trouble for him when he gets into fights with other athletes. In November of 2021, he almost ended up fighting Anthony Edwards on the floor.

During the final seconds of the third quarter, Ant was called for a traveling violation. Since he was being guarded by Butler, he was the closest to him and as soon as the whistle went off, the Heat star snatched the ball out of Ant’s hands.

Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler exchanging some words. Heat lead the Timberwolves 89-88 in the 4th 👀pic.twitter.com/gZBMGR1q9M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2021

Annoyed by his actions, the Timberwolves star shoved Butler which made him come back to confront the youngster. The two butted heads for a while before other players and the ref came to the rescue and separated them.