“Jimmy Butler would’ve really knocked out Anthony Edwards!”: NBA Twitter sparks a debate as the Heat star and Wolves guard get into a minor altercation

During the dying seconds of the third quarter of the Heat-Wolves clash, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards got into a minor altercation.

On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted a Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat squad at the Target Center. An action-packed thriller that witnessed 13 lead changes and 9 ties, ended with the improved Timberwolves team grabbing a huge 113-101 victory, winning their 5th straight game.

It was an incredible game-winning performance by Anthony Edwards, stuffing the stat sheet up with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, a block, and finished the night with a super-efficient +/- of +19.

Despite scoring the ball in a plethora of different ways and being a pest on the defensive end, Edwards got viral on social media for the minor physical quarrel he got into with Jimmy Buckets.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Jimmy Butler-Anthony Edwards altercation

During the dying seconds of the 3rd quarter, Edwards, while being guarded by Jimmy, was called for a traveling violation. Butler then went on to snatch the ball out of Anthony’s hands. Not appreciating what the Heat forward did, the Ant-Man slightly pushed the 5-time All-Star on his back.

As you must’ve expected, Jimmy was having none of it, leading to a small altercation. Fortunately, officials and teammates were quick enough in separating the two, before things could escalate.

Here, have a look at the incident.

Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler exchanging some words. Heat lead the Timberwolves 89-88 in the 4th pic.twitter.com/gZBMGR1q9M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2021

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, fans went crazy with their reactions. A few fans even debated who would win in a hypothetical fistfight.

ong edwards would knock that nigga out — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) November 25, 2021

This has to be pure hate you see how Jimmy is built? — JL ⬇️ (@BuiltDiffy) November 25, 2021

Butler real tough tryna bully the kid born in 2001 — Cole (@ABColee) November 25, 2021

Don’t play with Jimmy pic.twitter.com/CbyhpD4LcK — Ray Jackson (@RayJack97010720) November 25, 2021

This season, the association has seen quite a few major fights – the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris fight, the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart bloodshed. Luckily, this altercation didn’t go on to be something very serious. Kudos to the referees, who were fast enough in calming the two hotheads down.