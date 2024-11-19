“Feel a Type of Way About Him”: James Harden Describes Relationship With Stephen Curry After Clippers’ 102–99 Win

On Monday, when Stephen Curry and James Harden faced off for the 58th in their careers, it was more than a special occasion. It was the first time they battled as the two most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history as the Clippers guard overtook Ray Allen on the list last weekend. And well, Steph Curry has been sitting snugly at the summit for the better part of three years now.

And it’s not just three-point shooting that the duo have been battling with each other on, Harden has, time and again, in the past, tried to break Curry and GSW’s dominance. But, with no real success.

With such a storied rivalry, there’s also mutual respect, something that was evident from their warm embrace before tip-off of the Warriors vs Clippers game. But as soon as the whistle blew, the duo got right down to business, going at each other all game long.

Post-game, Harden was asked about the hug he shared with Curry before the game. The question made the Clippers star take a trip down memory lane and he spoke about the heartache Curry caused him:

“I really feel a type of way about [Curry], you know, just because they got the best of us (Harden and the Rockets). In our prime years, when we were competitive, we had real chances to reach the Finals and compete for a championship. [But] they had a dynasty over there… I was damn near frustrated, because I felt like I was doing a lot.”

Harden and the Rockets suffered four playoff series losses to Curry and the Warriors between 2015 and 2019. The Clippers superstar can never look at the four-time NBA champion without being reminded of those heartbreaking defeats. But among his peers, few have impressed him as much as the two-time MVP. He added,

“Just to see the greatness that evolved and that’s transpired throughout our careers. Hopefully true basketball fans could understand it and appreciate it.”

Harden clearly has a lot of respect for what Curry has done for the game. And it seems, the feeling is reciprocated.

Curry paid homage to Harden

Following the game, the 2-time MVP was asked about the moment he shared with the Clippers guard and how they both now stand ahead, in three-point shooting, of every other player in history. Curry, unsurprisingly, spoke highly of Harden and his career before laying out a challenge to him. He said,

“It’s special for sure… He’s had an unbelievable run. We’ve had a lot of battles. The fact that he’s now second on the list in front of two greats we both respect, it’s pretty special. We’ll see how far we both can push it. I know we got a lot left in the tank.”

The duo were part of the same draft class in 2009 and 15 years in, they remain the two best players at their positions. It won’t be too long before Father Time catches up to them. However, as Curry said, there are plenty of battles left for them to fight against each other.