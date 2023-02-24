“Felt the pressure after dropping Chris Paul!”: Stephen Curry Explained his Composure During Legendary Sequence Against Clippers

Mar 8, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) in the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Clippers 106-89. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA saw a drastic increase in 3-point shooting since the 2014-2015 season. The reason behind the same? The emergence of Stephen Curry.

Almost a decade ago, the Golden State Warriors leader was on the rise to being established as one of the game’s greatest shooters ever. During his 6th professional campaign, Chef Curry went on to average a staggering 23.8 points, 7.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and two steals per game. Further, leading the San Francisco-based franchise to a league-best 67-15 record, The Baby-Faced Assassin won his first-ever MVP honors.

During the same year, Steph provided us with a great highlight compilation. Among the many long-distance daggers, Curry even had a few incredible ball-handling plays.

Two of those plays occurred against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stephen Curry dropped Chris Paul during a Warriors-Clippers clash

The Clippers faced the Warriors 4 times during that season. Out of those, Steve Kerr’s boys managed to clinch the season series 3-1. During their battles, Steph had two of the most iconic sequence of plays.

During the 8th March 2015 contest, Steph pulled off a few impressive crossovers before knocking down an off-balance 3-pointer.

In their very next meeting, on 31st March, SC30 ended up breaking Chris Paul’s ankles before knocking down a midrange shot.

On an appearance on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” Podcast, the 2-time scoring champ narrated the incident. Speaking about the pressure of hitting the shot after sending CP3 to the ground, Wardell also revealed keeping a “stone” face while running back on defense.

Steph also disclosed that Paul eventually did text him about the play. Giving credits where due, the then-LAC guard wrote to Steph:

“You got me.”

Steph’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

After clinching the 2022 NBA title, fans expected the Warriors to be one of the powerhouses of the West. Much to everyone’s surprise, GSW are nowhere close to being title contenders.

Sitting 10th in the stacked Western Conference, the reigning champs have a 29-30 record.

However, despite the team’s awful performance, Curry has been having quite a sensational season on an individual basis. Having played 38 games, the 8-time All-NBA player was averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists before going down with an injury on his left leg.

