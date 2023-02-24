“LeBron James Got Stephen Curry Stressed!”: NBA Twitter Pans Warriors Star After His Reaction To 3-Pointer From Lakers Star in Their Blowout Win

LeBron James had a bad shooting night despite the Lakers’ win tonight. However, his 3-pointer from the corner made Stephen Curry feel some type of way.

There’s no doubt that the rejuvenated Lakers look very different from the Russell-Westbrook-infused version. They bossed their home game against the Warriors from wire to wire tonight.

However, it didn’t have much to do with the contributions of their two superstars. LeBron James had only 13 points before he checked out. Meanwhile Anthony Davis had just 5 shot attempts through 4 quarters of play.

Much of the win can be attributed to the Lakers’ rotation players. New acquisition Malik Beasley had his first big night, adding 7 3-pointers for 25 points total. Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder also had sizeable contributions.

LEBRON JAMES TONIGHT

👑 13 points

👑 9 rebounds

👑 8 assists

👑 +22 +/- ONLY THE 3RD TIME BRON HASN’T HAD 20+ THIS SEASON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c6lLFkgI6w — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) February 24, 2023

Stephen Curry is displeased as LeBron James makes a side-step 3-pointer

The Warriors entered the 3rd quarter tonight on a high. After all, they’d erased most of their first-quarter deficit with a 33-28 period. They also had the first bucket of the 3rd quarter.

However, that 1-point deficit would prove to be their last close positioning of the game. The Lakers went on a big run, going 20-5 from that point. LeBron James made a 3-pointer that sealed a 79-63 lead with over half of the 3rd remaining.

Stephen Curry, who’s out for an extended period with an injury, did not look happy. He was probably displeased with the defense leaving the Lakers’ most dangerous player open.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s reaction to James’ 3-pointer

Though it was pretty obvious what had peeved Steph, NBA Twitter nonetheless had a field day to themselves.

Steph Curry is not a fan of Lebron’s side-step corner 3 to push the lead pic.twitter.com/M34Sxi79Hs — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 24, 2023

Steph Curry after LeBron hit the stepback 3: pic.twitter.com/uGskwSONjf — K.BO 25 (@KBO_XXV) February 24, 2023

LeBron got Steph stressed cuz he finally got a SQUAD pic.twitter.com/iFR8RvzX1T — L.A.B (@laughsNball) February 24, 2023

Steph curry shaking his head after a lebron three pointer. Muah 🤌🏾 — Blicky Rubio (@BuxCarter) February 24, 2023

It seems as though the Lakers really do have a squad to make a late playoff run. These circumstances are unlike any that James has faced in his career.

Steph and his Warriors will have some soul-searching to do after this tough road loss. They are still 10th in the Conference after the OKC Thunder lost to Utah.