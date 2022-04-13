“F**k Jalen Green, I don’t care you’re scoring 40 points, you’re not a winning player!”: Bill Simmons rips into Rockets rookie while making his All-Rookie First Team picks

NBA Analyst Bill Simmons takes a shot at Houston Rockets rising star Jalen Green during his All-Rookie first-team selection and picks Pelicans’ rookie Herb Jones over the second overall pick.

Coming into the season, Jalen Green was seen as one of the most exciting prospects of the 2021 NBA draft. However, for a large part of the year, the second overall pick had been underwhelming. Maybe it was because he was one of the youngest players in the draft, joining the Rockets at age 19. Or maybe it’s because he was part of the G-league ignite squad and choose to skip college.

Whatever the reason, his youth and inexperience were on full display the first few months. In fact, the lottery pick was averaging only 14.6 points on an inefficient 38% from the field and 31.1 % from beyond the arc up until the All-Star break. However, over the last month or so, Green has really picked up his scoring, averaging a tad over 26 points over his last 10 games, including a 41-point night on the last day of the season.

Jalen Green with a career-high 41 Points (14/26 FG) 🚀🔥 He ends the season with 30-points in 6 of 7 games. pic.twitter.com/kS3HnM2aqg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 10, 2022

Despite the late-season scoring outburst, not many are impressed with the Rockets rookie. That includes the likes of NBA analyst Bill Simmons, who take a shot at the Jalen Green in his recent podcast. What did he say? Read on to find out.

Also Read: “Jalen Green has more games with 40+ PTS and 0 turnovers than James Harden”: Rockets rookie overshadows The Beard for a unique feat

NBA Analyst Bill Simmons calls out Jalen Green while selecting his All-Rookie team

Given his offensive inefficiency and defensive struggles, it’s fair to say Green’s year didn’t get off to the best start. However, the 20-year-old has broken through his slump to show the world that he can be a star. Despite picking it up post the All-Star break, he might just miss out on this year’s All-Rookie team, in favor of the 3 and D wing, Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In fact, NBA analyst Bill Simmons is one of them. In his podcast ‘The Ringer’, he goes on to say –

“F—k Jalen Green, I don’t care you’re scoring 40 points and your team’s 19-60. Congratulations. Herb Jones is like guarding dudes in real games. “Now, the Houston people are going to be mad at me. I’m sorry. I like winning players, I’m sorry. Jalen Green will get there, it’s just that team was 21-61 this year or whatever.”

Bill Simmons saying F*ck Jalen Green. pic.twitter.com/2PVZyQjK7A — J. Dubb (@TheMindOfJDubb) April 13, 2022

Bill Simmons has had a howler here! Since when was winning the criteria when it comes to the All-Rookie team? In fact, Cade Cunningham’s Pistons have only 23 wins compared to Green’s 20. To put things into perspective, last year’s All-Rookie first team averaged only 22 wins. So, why exactly is Green given s**t for 2 less wins?

Scoring 30 points as a rookie is hard to do. Jalen Green has done it 8 times this season. The only rookies to have more than that since 1990:

— Trae

— Blake

— LeBron

— Melo

— Iverson

— Big Dog

— Shaq Melo and Shaq were the only ones to do it on a winning team. pic.twitter.com/4E51IjqGTG — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 13, 2022

If anything, high lottery picks usually end up with teams who are in the middle of a rebuild or are actively tanking, so it shouldn’t be surprising that the Rockets have a 20-62 record. That being said, regardless of wins, second-round pick Herb Jones does have a genuine case for the All-Rookie team. However, the youngster shouldn’t get it because his team won more games.

Team success never has been the yardstick for the All-Rookie team, so why start now?

Also Read: “Jalen Green and Allen Iverson, the only rookies in 40 years with 5 straight 30-PT games”: Rockets guard betters Michael Jordan, achieves a rare rookie feat