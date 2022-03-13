“F***k no, I don’t wanna hear about Nikola Jokic, he did what he did”: Markieff Morris when asked if the Nuggets MVP tried reaching out to him during his rehab from injury

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris is in no mood to hear about Nikola Jokic as he returns to the hardwood after missing 58-games, courtesy of The Joker.

After being missing in action for four months, Markieff Morris would make his return on Saturday night in the home game against the T-Wolves. Coming off the bench, Markieff played for seventeen minutes and scored 6-points and 4-rebounds in the loss to the Wolves.

The veteran forward was involved in of the biggest altercations in recent times. Earlier this season, during a game between the Heat-Nuggets, a brawl broke out between Markeiff and Jokic, which resulted in the former suffering a neck injury.

During an instance in the game, The Joker was dribbling when Markieff ran into him from the sideways. Jokic was in no mood to let this go and would respond with a shove to Markieff, sending him on the ground. The Heat forward had his back turned while he received the hard push.

Jokic and Markieff Morris both got ejected after exchanging fouls during Nuggets-Heat. Morris was hurt but walked off the floor under his own power. pic.twitter.com/ReXnjRTHzu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2021

Heat teammate Jimmy Butler would take up for his teammate, trying to charge towards Jokic but was held by his teammates and officials. The NBA announced that it had suspended Jokic for a game. On the other hand, Heat teammates, Morris and Butler, were fined heavily.

Also read: “38 is great, but I wanted 40!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson is still not content with himself as he dropped a season-high 38 points to beat the Milwaukee Bucks

When asked if the Nuggets MVP ever tried reaching out to him, Markieff made his disinterest very evident.

Markieff Morris shunned the question about Nikola Jokic trying to reach out to him.

The brawl between Morris and Jokic got to a point where family members of each party got involved, sending threats to each other. Reportedly, Butler and the crew went looking for the Joker post the match. However, they couldn’t find him.

After spending four months recovering from his neck injury, Morris returned on Saturday night, when the Heat hosted the Wolves. Nonetheless, his controversial altercation with Jokic continues to be a talking point for the media.

When asked if the Serbian native tried reaching out to him, Morris had the following reply.

“F**k, no, I don’t want to hear from him. He did what he did. It is what it is.”

Asked if he heard from Nikola Jokic during these four months off, Markieff Morris said, “F–k, no, I don’t want to hear from him. He did what he did. It is what it is.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 13, 2022

While Morris sat out, Jokic is the front runner for the MVP, carrying the Denver team without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. However, things seem to be equally good for Morris with the Heat being the no.1 seed in the east despite having a ton of injuries on its roster.

Also read: “Jordan Poole, don’t settle for 6th Man of the Year, be an All Star!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr explains why he is so tough on the 22-year-old

It will be interesting to see when the two teams meet next, with both Morris and Jokic being in the lineup.