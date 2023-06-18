“F**k Rap!”: Being Name-Dropped in Jay-Z’s Songs, Michael Jordan Was Dubbed ‘Hater of Hip-Hop’ by $5 Million Artist

Michael Jordan was more talented than any other player that stepped foot on the court during his era. Always thinking of new methods to destroy the opposing team, the Chicago Bulls legend had a completely different mentality from his colleagues. Over the years though, we’ve also realized that Jordan is a man of class. Just like his taste in watches, cars, jewelry, and clothes, the global megastar also has exquisite taste in music. Netflix’s series The Last Dance taught us that the shooting guard was an avid R&B fan. But, while he would often vibe to the greatest hits of the genre before games, he had a strong aversion to rap. Despite his name being featured in multiple rap songs by Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and others, a $5 million worth artist revealed Mike’s hatred of hip-hop.

‘The Black Cat’ is often candid about his feelings. While he praises the things that he appreciates, he comes off as rude when commenting about the things he doesn’t enjoy. Unfortunately, rapper N.O.R.E learned this the hard way.

According to N.O.R.E, Michael Jordan is a hater of hip-hop

N.O.R.E made an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast several years ago. During the episode, the famous artist disclosed MJ’s abhorrence towards rap as a genre.

According to the rapper, His Airness was unfiltered when he revealed his hatred towards rap at a Def Jam Christmas party. While Jordan only spoke to Jay-Z ( aka Hov) from the industry, he couldn’t care less about the genre. Here is what he said, as seen in the YouTube video by ‘Radiodotcom‘.

“Jordan is a hater of hip-hop. I seen him shut Redman down at a Def Jam Christmas party. We were all sitting there waiting to speak to Michael Jordan. Ni**a said, ‘Yo, Redman and Method Man is here.’ [MJ] said, ‘F**k rap.’ I seen the ni**a say that…Quote me. I believe it was Redman and Method Man, and I’m to the side, so I can directly hear his voice. He was like, ‘F**k rap.’ That shit hurt me. Def Jam Christmas party, Mariah Carey hosting and shit like that. He only spoke to Hov, but he spoke to Hov. That’s without a doubt.”

For somebody whose name has been used in several rap songs, it’s funny how MJ doesn’t even enjoy listening to the genre of music. But he did once use his standing in the hip-hop world to help a fellow former NBA player out.

Jordan once got Jamal Crawford to meet Jay-Z

Even though MJ has a strong disinterest in rap, he is an admirer of Jay-Z’s work. Arguably the greatest in their respective industries, the two celebrities share a mutual respect for each other.

Now, getting to meet the multiple-time Grammy winner is not a possibility for a majority of fans. But, of course, that isn’t the case for Jordan. And after learning that Jamal Crawford wanted to meet the notable artist, MJ pulled a few strings and made it happen.

“That kind of went into me meeting Jay-Z. Imagine getting so tight with Michael Jordan you’re like ‘Hey I wanna meet Jay-Z and he’s like ‘OK,’ and he makes it happens like that. It was unbelievable.”

Clearly, being friends with Jordan has its own perks.