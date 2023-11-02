“Y’all Having A Field Day”: Seemingly ‘Annoyed’ At James Harden’s Clippers Arrival, Terance Mann Clears The Air Through Parody Video

Several months after James Harden went rogue in China, the Philadelphia 76ers finally complied with their star’s demands and traded him away. Amid all the chaos, Harden was part of a blockbuster deal that resulted in the Los Angeles Clippers acquiring him.

James Harden is the newest member of the Los Angeles Clippers. While a majority of the players on the roster are faces that the 2018 MVP is playing with for the same time, this is his third stint as Russell Westbrook. The two guards were part of the Oklahoma City Thunder and also played for the Houston Rockets. However, after the 2019-2020 season, this is the first time that the All-Star duo are sharing the locker room.

Of course, Harden and Russ were elated upon seeing each other. However, Terance Mann didn’t seem all that excited. The youngster was constantly on his phone and the Beard made his way to the team’s locker room.

Unlike what many enthusiasts are assuming, Mann is not annoyed with the 6ft 5” star’s arrival. Addressing all the reactions of him being “salty”, the 27-year-old cleared the air by sharing a hilarious parody video on his Instagram story and captioned it:

Y’all having a field day with this one

Terance Mann was in rumors to be in the trade package to acquire James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers were always the favorites to land James Harden. Ever since the relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers front office and the southpaw became beyond repairable, the California side made some relentless efforts to add him to their roster.

Reportedly, the Sixers already rejected a proposal sent by Steve Ballmer’s side since it didn’t involve Terance Mann. However, for LAC, parting ways with their two-way star was not negotiable.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles side sent away Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin, and a few draft picks to the Sixers. In return, the Clippers acquired James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev.

The addition of James Harden is a cause for celebration. The team now has four superstars on the squad – Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. This lineup, undoubtedly, is among the most talented ones in the modern NBA.

While the 10-time All-Star’s acquisition propels their chances to come out of the West, the progress of guys like Terance Mann, Nah’Shon Hyland, and Norman Powell will likely be hindered.