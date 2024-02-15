“F**k That That’s My Number”: Patrick Beverley Disregarded Jrue Holiday’s No 21 Jersey And Took It As His Own

On the latest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Patrick Beverley detailed how he concluded selecting his jersey number upon getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. With #22 being used by Khris Middleton, Beverley couldn’t use the same number that he was previously using this season when playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hence, the defensive specialist decided to pick another number that he’s used before – #21, despite Jrue Holiday wearing it during his stint with the Bucks.

While talking to his co-host Rone, Patrick Beverley revealed that he didn’t even try asking Khris Middleton for the number #22 out of respect. But despite being called out on X (formerly “Twitter”) for picking Jrue Holiday’s number, the 6ft 2” guard chose to wear #21.

“I asked for #22. They say Khris Middleton had it. I was like ‘damn, my bad, I forgot’. I said ‘#21?’ ‘Yeah, you got #21, it’s open’. As soon as I pick it, somebody on Twitter goes ‘f**k this guy think he is? That’s Jrue Holiday’s number’. F**k that, that’s my number,” Beverley said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BobbysWorld414/status/1757889078861664537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite Holiday winning the 2021 championship with the Bucks, his contributions during the playoffs is not most talked about.

Beverely started his career by wearing #12 for the Houston Rockets. But was given the number #2 for the next three seasons with the franchise. Since Joel Embiid wore #21, Pat Bev had to pick the number #22 during his brief tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. However, he did wear #21 when representing the Los Angeles Clippers (2018-2021), the Los Angeles Lakers (2023), and the Chicago Bulls (2023).

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks hope that Patrick Beverley has the same type of impact as their previous #21, two-way guard – Jrue Holiday – had.

Patrick Beverley mended relations after joining the Milwaukee Bucks

Several fans were amused after Patrick Beverley was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks. Apart from Beverley’s heated matchups with Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. over the years, he also developed a beef with Damian Lillard.

However, having the same goal of winning a championship on their mind, the two guards understood the importance of co-existing. Hence, upon the trade, Dame and Pat Bev decided to mend their relations for the benefit of the franchise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ActionNetworkHQ/status/1755675414406590568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/1755680463174115640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s been only three games since Patrick Beverley has been a part of the Milwaukee Bucks and he’s already displaying his leadership. While he is only averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, coming off the bench, his presence has been extremely crucial.