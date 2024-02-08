“F**king Jerseys on the Wall”: Anthony Davis Shows off His Dream MTV Styled Man Cave While Giving D’Angelo Russell a Tour

Los Angeles Lakers Point Guard D’Angelo Russell had a dreamy House Tour of Anthony Davis’ crib recently. The lefty guard was in awe when he saw Davis’ MTV-styled “man cave”. Laden with jerseys and exhilarating photos, AD’s dwelling made a solid impression on Russell. As he entered the Lakers Center’s customized basement, Russell switched to a high-pitched voice to blurt out ‘Skeeyee’ and sounded pumped up.

The 2020 NBA champion had framed jerseys that he had received from various legendary NBA players. However, the collection wasn’t just limited to basketball, Aaron Rodgers’ signed jersey also made an enthralling appearance.

D’lo posted the video of this visit on his The Backyard Podcast. During the tour, AD heartily expressed, “When I said I wanted a crib, you know, you always think of it like a “man cave”, right? Our ladies get the rest of the crib, we want the basement to be ours.”

The 6’10 jersey collector then explained the reasoning behind his vast collection of legendary names. He revealed how he had “envisioned” a “space” in the basement where he could build a jersey-laden MTV-styled man cave.

“I[Anthony Davis] always envisioned how I wanted my basement. And one thing I always wanted was fu**ing jerseys on the wall. Watching MTV Cribs in the back, you know, used to have these jerseys and sh**!” Davis told Russell.



Then AD directed D’Angelo Russell’s attention to his favorite frame in the collection. It was a collage of Kobe Bryant and Anthony Davis’ moments on the court across the years. Davis also revealed, “My mom gifted it to me. I think right when you know the passing happened. It was like all the moments we had.”

Later in the segment, the 30-year-old pointed at the framed photo of him with the championship trophy. It was a reminder of what his aim is for the season. He revealed, “So anytime before I leave, this is the first thing I see when I leave. Like, for motivation, and all, ‘we gotta lock in at night, champ.’”

The electric two-way player then showed his championship night apparel. He hadn’t even washed it to serve as a time capsule to his most glorious moment.

Anthony Davis shows D’Angelo Russell his most prized apparel

When he showed Russell his championship night gear, the Forward reflected on the “surreal” feeling of winning a ring. Taking into account the sum of his experience, Russell commented, “This is inspiring, man. Everything here is inspiring, I’m not gonna lie bro.” Then AD revealed that he left his championship night apparel as it was. He didn’t even bother removing the stains and brown patches.

“This is the actual sh** I wore. The actual goggles, the actual shirt, the jersey, the shorts. Like, you can see the damn mold stains probably, and sh**. You know the little brown lines coming through. That’s the actual sweat. I didn’t even wash it, nothing. If you open this, it stinks,” disclosed Davis.

Throughout the tour, D’Angelo Russell witnessed the NBA’s greatness reflected all around Davis’ dreamy basement. The Forward has preserved the history of his competition and his bundle of personal memories as an extraordinary achiever. Davis’ home serves as a reminder for him to keep going despite various adversities.