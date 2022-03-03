“The love, the support right there makes me go out and play harder”: James Harden showcases his appreciation towards Philly fans for showering him with love at his home debut

James Harden recorded a 26-point, 9-assist, and 9-rebound near triple-double in his home debut as he led the Sixers to grab a 123-108 win over the Knicks.

James Harden has had a successful start to his Philadelphia 76ers stint. After recording a 27/8/12 performance against the Timberwolves and a 29/10/16 outing at MSG, The Beard made his highly-anticipated home debut against the New York Knicks.

Helping Philly win their 3rd straight game since his arrival, Harden dropped 26 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds on 61.5% shooting from the field in the 15-point victory over Julius Randle and co. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey put on yet another efficient outing, 27/12/4 and 25/4/3, respectively.

Philly’s trio put in work vs. the Knicks 🔔 Joel Embiid ➤ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast

James Harden ➤ 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast

Tyrese Maxey ➤25 Pts, 4-6 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/ai7bQBeQu7 — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2022

Also Read: James Harden has Allen Iverson’s endorsement ahead of his home debut with 76ers

“The love, that fans, it felt like home”: James Harden

Philly fans present at the Wells Fargo Center were cheering James and showering him with love throughout his home debut. Talking about the love he received, James lauded the fans:

“Just exciting. The love, the fans, it felt like home. Just the love, the support, man, from looking around, hearing, ‘We love you James’. That right there makes me go out and play harder, and I just wanted to do whatever it takes to get the win.”

“It felt like home.” James Harden on first home game infront of Sixers fans 🙌 (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/655KQnI97c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2022

Joel Embiid also chimed in on the atmosphere in the Arena for Harden’s home debut.

#Sixers Joel Embiid on the atmosphere in James Harden’s first home game : ‘It was great. Philly fans always deliver’ pic.twitter.com/30GIWdC1d1 — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) March 3, 2022

Also Read: How the Grizzlies guard is one of the most entertaining players in the league

It is more than safe to say that the 76ers are looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Equipped with all the right firepower, JoJo and co. have what it takes to win it all.