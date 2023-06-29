Flexing His 9.75 Inch Hands, Michael Jordan Made ‘Drop The Soap’ Remarks Regarding His Line Of Cleansing Products In The Late 90s

Michael Jordan still commands a massive presence in the NBA. He is always in constant conversation in the media for being the GOAT. His shoes still have significant dominance among the league players. While Jordan was still playing in the league, he was untouched by his brand value. Jordan cleverly used his brand value during his playing days, which allowed him to name a variety of products. He had several soaps and perfumes to his credit that were customized for his 9.75 inches hands during his time with the Chicago Bulls.

Over the years, playing in the league, MJ became a cultural icon among the masses. Jordan’s popularity grew over the years as multiple brands tried to associate with and sign him. He has his own Air Jordan shoe line with Nike. Over the years, market giants like McDonald’s, Chevrolet, and Gatorade have signed him for the endorsement. He has also signed endorsement deals with Ball Park Franks, Rayovac, Wheaties, Hanes, and Upper Deck.

Michael Jordan knew how to sell his oversized soap

While Jordan was on NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show”, he also promoted his soap line. After Leno unpacked Jordan’s skincare line, he took out a bar from the pack. The soap bar was a lot bigger than the average soap. When Leno asked Jordan about the reason, Jordan replied, “Cuz I have big hands.”

Jordan also added that there are many people who have hands as big as his, and it was designed for them. According to the six-time NBA champion, having big hands can cause small soaps to drop out of hands. Moreover, he made a joke saying:

“You drop that bar of soap, you have a purpose in mind.”

Mike always had a knack for capturing the minds of people around him. His captivating style and charismatic delivery worked like a magnet for people. He used his persona to maximize his brand value.

When Jordan felt disrespected by Jay Leno’s question

When it comes to Michael Jordan, nothing is impossible. His body might get old, but the fierce competitor that he is will never change.

While Jordan was on the Leno show, the host asked Michael if he could still dunk the ball in his 40s. Feeling disrespected, Jordan immediately remarked, “Are you stupid? Can I dunk?” Even after the NBA legend had retired for seven years, he felt disrespected by Jay Leno’s question.

Jordan is 6ft 6 inches and it is not impossible to imagine him dunk even in his 40s. After all, there is a reason the was called “His Airness” in the league.