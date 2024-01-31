Clippers Trade Rumors: Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker to be Key Assets Amid Paul George and Co.’s Exceptional Run

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently the fourth-seed in the Western Conference, having drastically improved their form since the start of the season. After initially struggling following James Harden’s arrival in LA, the Clippers now hold a 30-15 record in the league, entering the next game against the Wizards on the road 22-5. That’s quite the turnaround from their 8-game losing streak last year. Despite their exceptional form, the Clippers wouldn’t want to be left behind as other teams improve their rosters ahead of the February trade deadline.

According to Hoops Hype, Clippers guard Bones Hyland is expected to be one of the key bargaining chips for the LA side in February. The 23-year-old’s role in the team’s rotation has been diminished after James Harden’s addition. With two ball-dominant guards like Harden and Westbrook on the team, Hyland might be a good option for a team looking for guards.

Hyland is still signed on his rookie contract and is expected to hit restricted free agency in the summer of 2025. Any team that should acquire him can definitely expect him to be a worthwhile player in the backcourt.

On the other hand, PJ Tucker has not played for the Clippers since November 27 and is getting increasingly frustrated with his role on the team. If the Clippers can’t find a possible trade destination for Tucker, he is not expected to discuss a buyout with the team. Instead, the veteran forward also has an $11.54 million player option, letting him sign for any team next season.

A former NBA Champion like Tucker could be a handy option for many teams looking for some experience in the locker room. However, it will be interesting to see what role players the Clips sign in exchange. Their Big 4 is looking strong at the moment but the team could use some shooters who are comfortable coming off the bench.

The Clippers aren’t the same team that they were last December

If you told anyone in December that the Clippers are currently the fourth-seed team in the Western Conference, they wouldn’t believe you. However, since the start of 2024, the Clippers have been on a phenomenal 22-5 run, raising their record in the league to an impressive 30-15.

Behind this revamp in the Clippers’ form, we must credit a lot of sacrifices that certain players had to make in order to get past given situations. Russell Westbrook, who was not expected to be happy with his role, has now taken a step back to accommodate the other stars on the floor, such as James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

Well, since Russ is now adjusting well with the Clippers, can this be the year where he wins his first championship? This question is tricky as many believe the Clippers might trade him very soon. Former NBA coach Avery Johnson came up with a bold take last month where he deemed Westbrook as the extra piece the Clippers could cut off. However, Johnson would be surprised to see the current form of the Clippers, who are showing better chemistry than ever to create a chance for themselves in the upcoming postseason.