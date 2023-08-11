‘Flexing’ His Custom $259,577 Ferrari And Cigar On The Bullets, Michael Jordan Dropped 55 In The 1997 Playoffs

Establishing himself as the greatest player in the NBA, Michael Jordan had elaborate intimidation techniques for his opponents. Jordan was infamous among his rivals for his trash-talking and dominance on the floor. Chris Webber and the Washington Bullets got to experience this firsthand during the 1997 Playoffs. Ahead of dropping 55 points against the Bullets, Jordan used his $259,577 Ferrari 512 TR and a cigar in his hand to establish his dominance over the team. Parking right next to the Bullets’ team bus, Jordan’s intimidation technique seemed to have worked in his favor in the series.

Michael Jordan loves adding exotic and exclusive car models to his collection. His collection includes everything, from Porsches to Ferraris, whose worth exceeds millions of dollars. The 1992 Ferrari 512 TR that MJ tried flexing upon his Bullets opponents was worth $259,577 in base price. However, with added modifications and general inflation, the actual price paid by MJ might have varied.

Michael Jordan intimidated the Washington Bullets team with his Ferrari and cigar ahead of the 1997 Playoff series

Many players who were victims of Michael Jordan’s intimidation tactics have fallen prey to his dominance on the floor. The 1997 Washington Bullets and Chris Weber were no exception to the case. His Airness had devised ingenious intimidation tactics, making players lose their morale before facing him. Here is a clip of one of Jordan’s intimidation techniques, uploaded by OLDSKOOLBBALL on Twitter.

Ahead of Game 2 of the 1997 Playoffs First Round against the Washington Bullets, the Chicago Bulls were already one game up in the series. MJ pulled up at the venue for the next game, parking his $259,577 Ferrari 512 TR beside the Bullets’ team bus. Interestingly, Jordan’s license plate had the initials ‘M-AIR-J,’ which gave a glimpse of what he would display against his rivals on the floor. He exited his vehicle with a cigar, giving the Bullets players an intimidating look. In a vivid description of the moment, Chris Weber said:

“Before the game, we get off the bus, and Jordan parks. He’s inside of Ferrari. We’re getting off the bus and he’s smoking a cigar. And he’s like, ‘Who’s going to check me?'”

Interestingly, Jordan dropped a massive 55 points against the Bullets that night. He seemed unstoppable, with a zeal to win a fifth championship. When asked about his dominance that night, Jordan said:

“I was in that mode and I couldn’t get out. Sorry, Tex.”

In that game, the Bulls won 109-104 against the Bullets and eventually won the series 3-0. The Bulls went past all their rivals and adversaries that season, moving on to become the Eastern Conference Champions and the NBA Champions in 1997.

Jordan once intimidated rookies by palming a 17-pound ball while bowling

Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat’s former player Rex Chapman once described another interesting incident involving Michael Jordan. Jordan’s intimidation tactics were not just limited to the rivals but to his teammates as well. If one was a rookie, facing MJ’s scare was an honor and simultaneously terrifying.

Chapman, being a North Carolina native, had close relations with Jordan and his family. While visiting Chicago for a game night, Chapman was shocked by the sheer antics and strength of His Airness during a simple bowling game. Michael Jordan palmed a 17lbs bowling ball like a feather and flung it down the lane to reset the pins. Awed by that instance, then league-sophomore Chapman clearly understood it was an intimidation tactic used by MJ against rookies.