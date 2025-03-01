Stephen Curry’s Sister Sydel Once Made Warriors Star ‘Jealous’ Over Carolina Panthers

Despite being a Bay Area legend, Stephen Curry is an ardent supporter of the Carolina Panthers due to his connections with North Carolina. Back in 2018, during a preseason matchup, Steph’s Panthers played the Miami Dolphins. Christian McCaffery scored a touchdown, rushing 71 yards, in the first four minutes of the game.

This prompted a reaction from the NBA superstar as he took to X to quote tweet a clip of CMC’s touchdown. Steph wrote, “It’s preseason but me likey me likey!”

As much as he enjoyed seeing the Panthers make a great start, Steph had to do so from home while his sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, had a better view from inside the arena.

Following Steph’s post, Sydel actually posted a picture from the stands in response and teased her brother, “Jealous???”

She knew what her brother’s reaction was going to be, but she probably didn’t think he’d post a picture of himself looking at his phone. The superstar wrote, “Legit!” along with a photo of himself looking dejected.

Evoking a feeling of jealousy in the Warriors superstar is surely not easy. But Sydel knows how to do it masterfully as a sibling of the four-time NBA Champion.

Steph has been a lifelong fan of the Panthers and his loyalty lies strictly with the team. Since he’s a legend in the Bay, he was once asked why he doesn’t support the 49ers.

Stephen Curry once chose between the Panthers and the 49ers

The Bay Area has one of the most popular teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers. As someone who represents the Bay in basketball, one would expect Steph to be a fan of the 49ers as well. However, the four-time NBA Champion has his reasons for choosing the Panthers over the 49ers.

On the Huddle & Flow Podcast, he revealed why he doesn’t support the ‘home team.’ Steph said, “I just can’t. I can’t do it.” He said that he has grown up watching football at the Bank of America Stadium and can’t switch his loyalty now to another team.

“I can’t let that go. I can’t be a two-team type of guy,” he added. Steph said that he will root for the 49ers and be proud of them when they win, but if the Panthers are visiting the Bay Area, he will be in their corner.