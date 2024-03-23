Giannis Antetokounmpo Unabashedly Called Out Dennis Schroder For His Rough Play During Bucks-Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had no problems taking care of the Brooklyn Nets, defeating them 115-108. The win over the Nets brought Milwaukee back to the second spot in the Eastern Conference, going into the playoffs. But the contest wasn’t without drama as a scuffle almost took place between the Greek Freak and Nets guard Dennis Schroder during the matchup.

There seemed to be somewhat of an altercation taking place between Dennis Schroder and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the game. And the audio of the supposed altercation is now making the rounds on social media.

The first play was Dennis Schroder driving to the basket with Giannis Antetokounmpo chasing him toward the rim. Schroder got the step on Antetokounmpo and the Greek Freak tried to block the shot from the back. In his attempt to block the shot however, Giannis ended up making some contact with Shcroder while he was in the air.

This led Schroder to lose his balance and fall to the floor. But that wasn’t all that Schroder lost. The 6’1 guard was clearly frustrated with the contact as he started to plead his case to the official standing nearest to him. In the video, Dennis Schroder could be heard saying, “Come on, come on. Look at that sh*t, please.”

This wasn’t the end of it either. After a few minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to catch the ball in the post while he was being defended by Schroder. As Giannis went up for the ball, Schroder purposefully shoved him while he was in the air, causing Antetokounmpo to crash onto the floor.

As Giannis was lying on the floor, Schroder walked up to him and said, “You did the same thing right there…You did the same thing to me,” while referring to the play when The Greek Freak made contact with Schroder on his layup attempt.

Antetokounmpo got up and was visibly shocked with how Schroder chose to retaliate. All Giannis could say was, “You did that on purpose.” And when you take a second look at the whole ordeal, the Bucks star wasn’t wrong.

Giannis Antetokounmpo making contact with Dennis Schroder on his layup attempt seemed like the former MVP making a play on defense and accidentally clocking Schroder in the head while doing so. But what Dennis Schroder did was visibly intentional and could’ve also ended up seriously injuring Giannis Antetokounmpo. Over all else, it just seemed like a dirty play on Schroder’s end.

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggling with trash-talk

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t known to be a trash-talker in the league. In fact, he has taken shots at himself for failing to talk trash to his opponents or coming up with better rebuttals when he is being talked trash to by others.

Though Antetokounmpo is competitive, trash-talking is one area of expertise where he may have none of it. But that doesn’t stop him from letting his game do the talking for him instead of his words.

As for this game, Dennis Schroder finished the night with just 5 points on 2-9 shooting from the field. Schroder played a total of 34 minutes and had 9 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal to go with that stat line, as per NBA.com.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other hand finished the game with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks for the game. Antetokounmpo finished the night shooting 9-19 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time on the floor. So, even though Schroder chose to play dirty, it seems as if Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks eventually got the last laugh.