“Floyd Mayweather Visited Me Everyday at the Hospital”: Paul George Shares the Humble Side of $450 Million Worth Boxer

Floyd Mayweather sometimes comes off as one of the baddest people on the planet with the persona he tries to carry around. The 5ft 8′ boxer, who has the cleanest record in professional boxing with 50-0, is quite famous for his arrogance. But Paul George has recently revealed the other side of the $450 million worth athlete.

The NBA star who plays for the LA Clippers now, had one of the most gruesome injuries in sports history, back in 2014. Just four years after his Draft in 2010, the #10 pick of the Indiana Pacers went down with a tibia fracture. Wherein his shin bone broke and ripped through the muscles and skin.

That surgery kept him in the hospital for a week and out of action from the game for a season. And to everyone’s surprise, that one person who visited him every day in the hospital was Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Paul George reveals a Floyd Mayweather story that might change your opinion of him

In the recent episode of Podcast P, the Clippers All-Star discussed how athletes support each other if a fellow athlete suffers an injury that could probably end their career once and for all.

PG13 then told the story of how the superstar boxer, at the prolonged peak of his illustrious career, took time to visit him in the hospital every day for a week.

“I was in the hospital for a week. Floyd [Mayweather] was there every day,” said George.

“I was in the hospital for a week. Floyd [Mayweather] was there everyday.” PG on showing love to his peers the same way they supported him after his 2014 injury. New episode drops SOON! Tap in: https://t.co/SdlZP38kdi pic.twitter.com/6kjOYsb0O5 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) April 3, 2023

Considering how much time he must be spending in his gym for the Marcos Maidana fight that year, it was truly incredible how he took time every day to meet the rising star of the NBA.

How did PG return from that horrific injury?

As bad as they look, tibia fractures, or any bone fractures for that matter only require a few months to heal, given there are no other health or infection complications.

The injury took place on the 1st of August 2014. George was back, putting normal weight on his fractured leg in September, and getting jump shots off in October.

By April 5th, he was back playing an NBA game, helping the Pacers push late for the Playoffs. But it was too little, too late. Since then, the man has made 6 All-Star appearances and eight in total, along with 4 All-Defensive Team selections.

The 32-year-old never looked back since then. After that injury, George has been averaging over 23 points per game and has established himself as one of the best two-way players in the NBA.