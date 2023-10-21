Following 5 Block Night Against Stephen Curry’s Warriors, Victor Wembanyama Reiterates Position on the Court: “Not a Center!”Following 5 Block Night Against Stephen Curry’s Warriors, Victor Wembanyama Reiterates Position on the Court: “Not a Center!”

Victor Wembanyama has showcased his umpteen potential and talents as a rookie in this NBA preseason. In the recent encounter against the Golden State Warriors, Wemby recorded 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 blocks to help his team win against Stephen Curry and Co. Interestingly, he put on a show against the Warriors, despite playing out of his position.

In a post-game interview with the media, the French prodigy reiterated his real position on the court. Though the 7’4″ rookie is touted as a center, Wemby once again clarified that he is comfortable playing in any position on the court. This shows the French youngster’s resilience to learn and never failing to fill in for his team in times of need.

Victor Wembanyama reiterates his real position on the court to the media

Since getting drafted into the NBA, Wembanyama has been working hard to train himself for the tough conditions in the league. His hard work has been clearly visible, as the Frenchman has impressed many only with 5 games in pre-season, putting in insane numbers.

In a recent encounter, Wemby’s Spurs defeated 2022 champions Golden State Warriors. After the game, when asked about his position of play, he reiterated his position on being a center for the team. Here is what the 2023 first-overall pick had to say about filling in on the hardwood.

“I’m not a center. I can play any position, and I have better…who knows? I don’t like continuing being in the same position. As much in the preseason, I have been a center as often.”

Have a look at Wemby reassuring fans of what to expect from him in a clip uploaded by Tom Orsborn on X.

Wemby’s statement can be verified from his performance against the Spurs’ 112-117 win against the Warriors. Interestingly, he was the top scorer for the Spurs in that game night.

Wembanyama talks about his chemistry with the Spurs team

Coach Gregg Popovich would be glad to see his rookie Victor Wembanyama fitting in well with the Spurs team. The French prodigy talked about the sacrifices he is willing to make while praising the Spurs’ roster during the post-game conference. As per Wemby, he has received significant support from his teammates, which translates into the Spurs’ phenomenal performance in this pre-season.

Wembanyama has good faith in his teammates, which is evident from the chemistry he has built with the roster. He highly regards his teammates’ versatility and skills, which helps him bond well with them. The upcoming season brings in much hope and vigor for the Spurs, who are expecting to get a top seed in the playoffs.