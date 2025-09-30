Deandre Ayton Claims Playing For Lakers is Bigger Than Reaching NBA Finals With Suns

After the 2024-25 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers realized that they desperately needed a center and it just so happened that Deandre Ayton fell into their lap. The former first overall pick had struggled to live up to his potential since entering the league but now, his approach to the game has changed. He believes it is due to the fact that this is the biggest opportunity of his career.

That is an extremely bold claim from Deandre Ayton. The 7-foot big man hasn’t reached All-Star status yet, but has played in some meaningful games. In 2021, he was an essential force on the Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals.

Although Ayton has NBA Finals experience under his belt, he views this upcoming season with the Lakers a bigger test of his skills. “These fans are really serious about their organization and do not play,” Ayton said during the Lakers’ media day. “I get to prove to my teammates and the organization that I’m ready to do this,” he added.

One of the biggest critiques regarding Ayton’s game has always been his motor and drive. Ever since the 2022-23 season, his statistics have been on an overall decline. In his last season with the Suns, he averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on 58.9% shooting from the field.

In the 2024-25 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, he only managed to tally 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game on 56.6% shooting. Needless to say, after the Trail Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was apparent that Ayton’s time in Portland was coming to an end.

Of course, he soon found a new home in Los Angeles Lakers, but the expectations are different from the purple and gold nation. To his credit, Ayton claims, he’s prepared.

“I feel this energy walking through the door every day,” he proclaimed, adding, “I’m back being around great players where I can dominate and show the league and show everybody that I haven’t gone anywhere.”

The last time Ayton played with All-Star-level talent, he was a formidable force on a perennial playoff team. He now has Luka Doncic and LeBron James, two of the greatest playmakers of all time, to rally with. But Ayton views the relationship as a two-way street and is ready to pull his weight.

“I need to be the tough guy, I got you,” Ayton said. “Everybody got their person. I’m your center and I’m here for you.”

These words sound great, but they won’t mean anything if they aren’t backed up on the court. The Lakers’ 2025-26 season will begin on October 21, which will be Ayton’s first opportunity to support his comments with his actions.