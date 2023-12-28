Following Charles Barkley’s ‘Money’ Reason, Rasheed Wallace Had ‘$115,000 Reasons’ for Removing Likeness From NBA 2K

As someone with a rich history of trash talk, altercations, and record ejections, Rasheed Wallace is an automatic fit for the NBA 2k franchise. However, much to many Pistons fans’ chagrin, Wallace hasn’t allowed NBA 2k to use his name, image, and likeness (NIL). The former Stretch-Four appeared on the Underdog NBA channel and relayed his reasons why he hasn’t been a part of Take-Two Interactive’s popular basketball game.

The 2004 NBA champion pointed out that when current players sign a deal, the clause about 2k using their NIL is built into the contract. Therefore, the game developers have what Wallace called a “free reign” over all the current rosters. Meanwhile, veteran players have to sign separate contracts. As per Wallace, the money in the contract isn’t usually good enough to let the devs use his NIL.

He also revealed that they reached out to him multiple times, considering his colorful history of picking techs. However, the forward didn’t like the idea of giving them the authority to use his NIL to enhance their game.

“They were known for paying, um you know veteran players $10,000 to be on the game. But for that, you got to give up your whole NIL for a year for them to do what they want with your sh**,” expressed Wallace.

He disclosed that had they given him $125,000 or a percentage of the sales, then he’d have been willing to give them his NIL. A $115,000 uptick in compensation could have convinced him. However, he wanted that money not just for himself but wanted to divide it among his former Pistons teammates.

The unwillingness to compensate the veterans is rather surprising considering the profits NBA 2k makes. As per Front Office Sports, the game generates a revenue of over $5 billion. Therefore the expectations from the Pistons legend are understandable.

He isn’t the only former NBA player to raise his concern about the underwhelming pay for an NBA vet. Charles Barkley also agrees with Wallace and for him, the battle is more than personal.

Charles Barkley has also refused to appear on NBA 2K

As a major voice of the retired NBA players, Chuck has insisted on 2k to compensate his fellow retirees fairly. His fight is not on an individual level but for his fraternity. While the franchise has been willing to pay Barkley his fair share, they have refused to do so for many retired players.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio in 2021, The Round Mound of Rebound expressed, “I told them [if] they gave me x-amount of money, not give it to me; give it to the retired players, I’d appear in their video game. They haven’t done it, so I’m not in there.”

This demand by Barkley and other veterans for NBA 2k has been in place for more than two decades now. He also expressed that his “phone is always open” if NBA 2k listens to the financial demands of the retired players. All things aside, having legends like Charles Barkley and Rasheed Wallace in NBA 2K will surely raise the hype of the game and will make it more interesting for fans.