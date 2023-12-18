Will Ja Morant Play Tonight vs Thunder? Update on Grizzlies’ Star’s Return Date

Dec 15, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant answers questions from media about his time away from the team during his 25 game suspension during a press conference at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies were supposed to be one of the best young cores in the entire NBA. Over the past few seasons, the franchise has improved drastically. However, their performance this season has been concerning. With hopes to snap a four-game losing skid, fans of the Grizzlies are wondering whether or not Ja Morant will suit up for the clash against the OKC Thunder.

In terms of injury, the Memphis Grizzlies have had a tough year. From what the team’s latest injury report depicts, this continues to be the case. Seven crucial players for the Grizzlies are added to the list. Bismack Biyombo is the only one who is listed as “doubtful”. Joining Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose, and Marcus Smart, Ja Morant has been listed to be “OUT” of the clash.

Ja Morant received a 25-game suspension for brandishing a firearm during an Instagram Live video. The fixture against the Oklahoma City Thunder is the Grizzlies 25th game of the 2023-2024 season. After tonight, Ja will have been done serving his suspension.

When will Ja Morant return?

Considering that Ja Morant doesn’t pick up any unexpected injury, he will be cleared to make his return against the New Orleans Pelicans on 19th December.

Everybody in the basketball community is excited to witness Ja take on the court. A few days ago, Morant expressed his excitement in the form of trash talk. Using an Instagram Story, the 2020 Rookie of the Year made it pretty clear that nobody could “stop him”.

Ja Morant will also have a chip on his shoulder when making his return. In hopes of proving the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson wrong, Morant is expected to come back a lot stronger than we’ve seen him before.

Marc Gasol is merely one of the many basketball legends who cannot wait to see Morant take on the hardwood. First, Morant expressed appreciation towards the Spaniard for wearing his signature shoes. As a response, the former Grizzlies legend revealed that he was looking forward to seeing the athletic guard suit up.

The Memphis Grizzlies are sitting 13th in the West. Hopefully, Morant can have a huge impact on the squad and lead the Grizzlies to move up a couple of spots in the standings.