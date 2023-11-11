Following ‘Super Saiyan’ Remark, Kevin Garnett Raves About Anthony Edwards Establishing Himself As the Alpha to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics

Kevin Garnett became a fan-favorite in Minnesota as the first NBA star to put the Minnesota Timberwolves on the map. The Timberwolves legend recently chimed in on Anthony Edwards’ recent showing against the Boston Celtics on his show, KG Certified. During the show, Garnett and his guest Tony Squares talked about how Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are doing exceptional things this season.

Talking about Edwards, Squares said, “We talked about Ant-Man the last time I was here, taking over, going Super Saiyan and taking that next step. This team is really clicking. And we said that we didn’t know if the team build was correct or that we might want to move one of the big men because it’s not going to all flow. It’s flowing, it’s flowing early. You gotta be impressed so far.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on a roll recently. They have accrued a 6-2 record in the West and currently sit in the third position in a heavily stacked Western Conference.

While acknowledging his guest’s comments, KG gave props to Edwards, saying, “It’s flowing because Ant-Man is pushing the buttons, and he is driving it. I think everyone is kinda following his lead, following his energy. When they played Boston, he was…not only unstoppable but it felt like he was trying to make a mark like……He was just overly aggressive. He was the Alpha, he came off like the Alpha in that.”

Anthony Edwards, like KG and Squares pointed out above, is currently playing out of his mind. The wave which began with the youngster’s FIBA World Cup performance earlier this year has carried over to the NBA. In a recent game against the Boston Celtics, Edwards took over as he carried his team to an overtime victory. The game which saw him drop 38 points, was just a glimpse of what we might see from Ant-Man this season.

As Garnett pointed out, it was almost as if Edwards was trying to show the world that he will not bow down to the likes Jayson Tatum and the mighty Celtics. It looks like the 2023 All-Star has a bright season ahead.

The Ant-Man takes over Boston

Anthony Edwards has been drawing comparisons with All-Time greats already. From Kobe to Michael Jordan, Edwards has been drawing comparisons with the greats for a specific reason, his competitiveness. During the recent Celtics-Timberwolves game, Edwards was even seen jawing at Boston guard, Jason Tatum. Tatum, who had managed to get a critical stop on Edwards during the last possession of regulation, let the youngster hear it. Edwards would later get his revenge, as he would successfully lock down Tatum on a critical possession in overtime.

The 22-year-old would later talk about his little exchange with Tatum, telling the media “He got the stop on me at the end of the game. And he was talkin smack at the jump ball at overtime. And I told him, ‘I’m comin’ again’…So I had to show him I could play defense. But he’s a great player, one of the best players in the league, for sure.”

And the rest is history. With the recent win over the Spurs, the Timberwolves have moved to the third spot in the West. They are looking like a solid unit, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards figure out how to lead them to the promised land.