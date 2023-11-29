“Moses Moody Is the Ultimate Pro”: Steve Kerr Gives ‘De’Aaron Fox Reason’ for Benching ‘Hot’ Guard in Loss to the Kings

Moses Moody is a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors’ second unit. Throughout this campaign, Moody has been giving Steve Kerr a highly productive display in the 17 minutes that he plays every game. However, during the Warriors’ clash against the Sacramento Kings, Moody was left out of the rotation.

Apart from being given a few minutes in the second and third quarters, Moody wasn’t provided with the opportunity to impact the contest. Moreover, Kerr put all his faith in the 21-year-old during the final period of the contest.

Taking on the hardwood during the fourth quarter, Moody had an exceptional performance. In the 7:34 minutes that he took on the floor, the youngster recorded 11 points, in quick succession on an impressive 4/4 FG and 3/3 3FG.

Despite being extremely hot, Kerr benched Moody. Ultimately, the Bay Area side embarrassingly blew a 24-point lead to suffer a 123-124 loss. Following the loss, several fans questioned Kerr’s decision of subbing Moody out.

The 58-year-old coach justified his actions by stating that they needed to get Andrew Wiggins on the floor to guard De’Aaron Fox. Further, Kerr was in the dilemma of keeping one – Moody or Klay Thompson – on the floor. Displaying faith in his veterans, the GSW head coach let the Splash Brother be on the court.

“We thought about keeping him (Moody) out there, but we made the moves that we made… Moses was fantastic. Out of the rotation tonight to start the game… He is the ultimate pro.”

Kerr also termed Moses a ‘special guy,’ praising his hard work.

NBA Twitter bash Steve Kerr for benching Moses Moody

Moses Moody did have a significant impact during that 4th quarter. His flawless performance included a few big-time three-pointers that allowed Stephen Curry and co. to stay in the lead. In hindsight, subbing Moody out might’ve not been the best decision for Kerr.

As soon as the Kings successfully clinched the come-from-the-back victory, NBA Twitter started bashing Steve Kerr for his move. Kylen Mills, a reporter, even put light on the fact that Kerr vouched for Moody to get more playing time a few days back.

Other members of the Dub Nation also expressed their frustrations.

Moses Moody has been improving year after year. This time around, improving all his major stats, the two-way player is averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.