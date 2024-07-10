mobile app bar

Are Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson Dating? Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Answer Raises Eyebrows

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Are Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson Dating? Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Answer Raises Eyebrows

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

There may be a little connection between the stars of the Miami Heat and the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the upcoming Olympics, it is the bond between Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson that many are curious about. And given the suspicious nature of another Heat player, Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s take on the matter has only added fuel to this fire.

During a recent gaming livestream of his X account, the Heat star was explicitly asked about what was going on between the two. In response, he could have debunked everything. However, he simply chose not to confirm or deny anything, despite the knowing grin on his face.

“Listen, I’m not saying nothing. I plead the 5th”

It appears all but confirmed, especially judging by Jacquez’s reaction, that something may be up here. And of course, it doesn’t help that Bam and A’ja were once again spotted together in Las Vegas.

Earlier, Adebayo was spotted attending the Finals rematch between the New York Liberty and the Aces. But Damian Lillard accompanied him, so no one guessed if something was cooking between the two. Officially speaking, the two stars have been reported to be single prior to this whole ordeal.

However, if something is in the works here, it only makes sense that the two would want to be secretive about their time together. After all, they are both well-versed in having to live their life amidst a media storm. The last thing they would want is another aspect of their life being interrupted by it.

However, unfortunately for them, nothing escapes the eagle-eyed members of the NBA community. So, while the two may never choose to confirm these rumors, there will be theories flying around left and right about the two. Amidst this storm, the two will likely hope to do nothing more than to enjoy this aspect of their lives in relative privacy, at the very least.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these