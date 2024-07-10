Are Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson Dating? Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Answer Raises Eyebrows

There may be a little connection between the stars of the Miami Heat and the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the upcoming Olympics, it is the bond between Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson that many are curious about. And given the suspicious nature of another Heat player, Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s take on the matter has only added fuel to this fire.

Advertisement

During a recent gaming livestream of his X account, the Heat star was explicitly asked about what was going on between the two. In response, he could have debunked everything. However, he simply chose not to confirm or deny anything, despite the knowing grin on his face.

“Listen, I’m not saying nothing. I plead the 5th”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. on if Bam Adebayo is dating A’ja Wilson: “I plead the 5th” HUGE SHOUTOUT TO @Disobey_y for ALL these clips pic.twitter.com/zMfmrjew7u — JJJ Muse (@JaimeJaquezMuse) June 22, 2024

It appears all but confirmed, especially judging by Jacquez’s reaction, that something may be up here. And of course, it doesn’t help that Bam and A’ja were once again spotted together in Las Vegas.

Another OFFICIAL picture. Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson spotted together in Vegas 🤩. pic.twitter.com/GGDyNGyPId — NBA & NFL GOSSIP (@nbagossippp) July 9, 2024

Earlier, Adebayo was spotted attending the Finals rematch between the New York Liberty and the Aces. But Damian Lillard accompanied him, so no one guessed if something was cooking between the two. Officially speaking, the two stars have been reported to be single prior to this whole ordeal.

However, if something is in the works here, it only makes sense that the two would want to be secretive about their time together. After all, they are both well-versed in having to live their life amidst a media storm. The last thing they would want is another aspect of their life being interrupted by it.

However, unfortunately for them, nothing escapes the eagle-eyed members of the NBA community. So, while the two may never choose to confirm these rumors, there will be theories flying around left and right about the two. Amidst this storm, the two will likely hope to do nothing more than to enjoy this aspect of their lives in relative privacy, at the very least.