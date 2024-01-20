‘Forcing’ the Heat to Get Him 20 Percent of Their $4 Billion Franchise, Pat Riley’s ‘Outrageous’ Demands Don’t Surprise Tim Hardaway

Since the 2000s, no NBA expansion franchise has come close to the success that the Miami Heat have been able to achieve. Active since the 1988-99 season, the Heat have made seven Finals appearances and currently boast three NBA championships. It was Pat Riley who brought the winning mentality to the franchise for the first time. His arrival as Head Coach in 1995 was arguably the harbinger of all the major accolades the team has earned thus far.

When Riley arrived at the franchise, he had huge demands because of his enviable resume. The 3x Coach Of the Year wanted substantial stakes in the franchise as a reward for supplying his basketball guidance. Chris Herring’s 2022 book “Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks” reports that Riley joined the franchise on the condition of having a 20% stake in it. There were other loaded financial demands as well on the veteran coach’s wish list.

During a recent appearance on the Forgotten Seasons podcast, former Heat Guard Tim Hardaway Sr. didn’t feel surprised upon learning that Riley joined the Heat on such demands. The 5x All-Star played for five years with the Heat when Riley was the head coach. Pod host Dylan Dreyfuss revealed to Hardaway that since the Heat is currently valued at $4 billion, it is possible that “The Godfather” is “sitting” on a fortune of around $500 million.

Dreyfuss wanted to know from the former Heat guard if this speculation is true. To which Hardaway Sr. responded, “Don’t know about that but I wouldn’t put it past him. Great business mind.” He hailed both the business acumen and the basketball knowledge of the former Heat Head Coach.

Riley brought the famous ‘Heat Culture’ to the South Beach franchise, which changed the direction of the team. Even though Miami’s Championship teams had a boatload of talent, the Godfather’s role in implementing a winning mindset in the team shouldn’t be downplayed. He changed the basketball culture in the city of Miami. Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising if his Miami contract had an ownership clause in it.

The Crossover expert also pointed out how in 1995, the current Heat owner Mickey Arison “bought out” the entire Heat coaching staff when he took over the squad from his father Ted Arison. After that, he reached out to Riley and gave in to his never-ending demands for building a title-level team in the long run.

Why did Arison go all in for Pat Riley?

Riley is heralded as one of the top ten coaches of all time and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 2008. In the 1980s, the highly demanding basketball genius won four championships as the Head Coach of the ‘Showtime’ Lakers. Before he joined the Heat, the incredible basketball mind guided the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks to the 1994 Finals. He had already won Two Coach of the Year awards by the time he joined the brand new Miami franchise and went on to win another one in 1997.

Therefore, Mickey Arison was banking on the prolific coach to put the Heat on the map. Of course, Riley’s high-profile demands were expected, considering he was coaching title contenders in the years preceding his Heat tenure. After acquiring Hardaway Jr. and Alonzo Mourning, the Heat became a powerhouse, and courtesy of Riley and an improved roster, they became a 60-win team from a 30-win one.

The title case remained empty for a decade after the resurgence, which ultimately led to the team drafting Dwyane Wade in 2003. But the biggest breakthrough for the franchise came in 2006 when the Miami Heat overcame fierce competition in the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals.

They defeated the Dallas Mavericks after being down 0-2. The franchise won its maiden title as Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade received immense support from their coach. After a couple of sub-par years, the 3x COTY gave the reins to Erik Spoelstra who has led them to this day. From there on, the Godfather won two more championships as an executive. He also won the 2011 Executive of the Year award for his role in bringing LeBron James and Chris Bosh to the Heat. Therefore, he justified the demands he had placed on the franchise before joining them.