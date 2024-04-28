Ryan Garcia Stirs Social Media with Vegas Earthquake Prediction for June 6th, 2024: “I Believe Him”

The famous boxing star, Ryan Garcia, is developing a mystic personality. He showcased extreme confidence about defeating Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney during the buildup to their recently concluded fight. The 25-year-old also backed his brash words with an incredible in-ring performance, getting the better of Haney. However, the California native decided to take his mysticism one level up during his recent appearance in an episode of the ‘PBD Podcast’. Garcia predicted that an earthquake would hit Las Vegas on June 6.

Garcia might have managed to turn some of his predictions into reality. But it does not mean he is blessed with supernatural abilities to predict the future. However, the Golden Boy Promotions’ boxer often resorts to unnatural ways of creating hype on social media. He probably had the same intentions while making this out-of-the-blue prediction.

After a question from the podcast hosts, Garcia went more specific and also predicted the names of the cities in which the earthquake would strike. ‘KingRy’ said,

“I have predicted that there will be an earthquake on June 6. LA and Vegas, June 6, 2024.”

The same section of the episode was also highlighted by an ‘X’ account named, ‘Concerned Citizen’, where a plethora of fans gave out their opinions about Garcia’s astrologer-like prediction. The comments differed in words. But most of them expressed a narrative of believing Garcia’s prediction.

One such comment read, “I don’t know why, but I believe him.”

Another fan penned, “Since earthquakes happen all the time, there’s a good chance he’s right.”

One more fan named Garcia ‘Nostradamus’ for the obvious reason. He wrote, “I like Ryan Nostradamus Garcia.”

One of the fans also got pretty serious. He wrote, “They laugh at him, but they won’t laugh when it happens.”

Well, it’s quite understandable that no mere mortal like Ryan Garcia or anyone else can control the forces of nature. Hence, the California native may have used the term earthquake metaphorically to drop a hint about some other ground-breaking event at his quoted locations.

What exactly is Ryan Garcia hinting at by using the term ‘earthquake’?

Looking at the entire scenario, it’s hard to be serious about Garcia’s prediction and imagine that his words will turn into a reality. However, a deeper look at his ventures outside the world of boxing might provide fans with an idea about what he was trying to say.

One of ‘KingRy’s’ recent Instagram posts said that he would go out on a world tour once the video of his recently released rap song, ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ gains 1M views on YouTube.

Music fans often feel like they are amidst a pleasurable earthquake while attending the highly touted concerts of their beloved stars. Garcia may have predicted a similar kind of a musical earthquake on June 6.

Well, ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ has already completed the condition for Garcia’s world tour, as it has garnered more than 1.1M views as of now. An understanding of the situation also indicates that Garcia may have chosen Vegas as the initial stop for his tour. However, nobody except Garcia or the future can document the exact significance of his “earthquake” prediction currently.