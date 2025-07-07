mobile app bar

Former Bucks Guard Opens Up on Why Allen Iverson Is His Favorite Player Despite Being Inspired by Kobe Bryant’s Workouts

Brandon Jennings (L) and Allen Iverson (R) | Credits- Geoff Burke-Imagn Images and IMAGO / Matthias B. Krause

Allen Iverson will forever be one of the most influential players the game has ever seen. Yes, he was a great guard, but what truly set him apart was his fearless style of play, which gave smaller guards someone to look up to and model their game after. Among the many who idolized Iverson was Brandon Jennings, who eventually called him the best, even though he initially admired Kobe Bryant’s relentless training routines.

Jennings, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2009, was a guest on one of Gilbert Arenas‘ streams. It was a play-off watch-along, and at one point, he had to answer who his favorite player of all time was. He had no hesitation in saying Iverson, and then Kobe.

He didn’t just talk about Iverson on the court, however. Jennings pointed out that his entire persona made him an appealing figure, which is a thought that many share. He was flashy, styled his hair differently with cornrows, and brought a certain type of ‘hip-hop’ influence to basketball that many youngsters related to back in the day.

“I mean, you know, the tattoos, Iverson, the aura… he gave us small guards some hope,” Jennings said on No Chill Gil. “Got his own Reeboks. This whole swag was just different.” And many would second Jennings’ claim. But Iverson wasn’t just an aura farmer either.

At just 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, Allen Iverson was considered far too small to make a real impact in the NBA. But he defied the odds, routinely bullying bigger defenders with his lethal crossovers and ankle-breaking moves. There was no one like Iverson in the league—that’s what made him an MVP, an 11-time All-Star, a Naismith Hall of Famer, and, more importantly, one of the most beloved players in NBA history.

For Jennings, though, the early inspiration came from Kobe. The “Black Mamba” was widely regarded as one of the hardest workers the game has ever seen, and his legendary workouts bordered on myth. Jennings was so inspired by Kobe’s relentless drive that he started replicating it as a kid, going so far as to ask his mom to take him to LA Fitness at the crack of dawn.

“He was the reason why I made my mom wake up every morning, take me to LA Fitness to work out at 5 o’clock. Because I heard he was doing it,” Jennings revealed on a podcast with Dwight Howard.

Safe to say, it was a blend of Bryant’s work ethic and Iverson’s electrifying style that helped shape Jennings into the player who made it to the NBA. Iverson and Bryant were two very different personalities and players. But when it comes to impact, they’re both in a league of their own.

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

