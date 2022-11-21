“How do you Defend Victor Wembanyama?”: The Best NBA Draft Prospect Since LeBron James is Making Everyone Exasperated

Victor Wembanyama is the man with the perfect 2K build. The Frenchman is built like a beanpole but moves like he’s Lionel Messi with five defenders on him. The kid has been shaking up the league ever since he was 16 years old when he put his countryman, Rudy Gobert on skates.

Every single video of him that has come out since his rise to fame has had people put their heads between their hands. If shaking my head was an emotion, Wemby is the one behind it. When Kevin Durant has nothing but praise for you, you know you’ve made it. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were eyeing him up in pre-season, and the looks on their faces said it all.

If smashing expectations was a subject, Victor would be the best in class. Victor had a video game stat line in his most recent game for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, scoring 30 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. 5 blocks in the process too; this guy is effective on both ends of the floor.

Also Read: “Victor Wembanyama? Get Ready My Friend!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Wemby Is The Best Combination of Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert

Victor Wembanyama is making chief Adam Silver rethink rules even before he steps in – such is the craze behind him

When he declared for the draft, half the teams in the league imploded in the first week. The Utah Jazz traded away their entire project to acquire picks. The Oklahoma City Thunder played chess, not checkers, and had a whole host of picks last year.

The Lakers may have forgotten that they don’t own their pick anymore, because they started the year as if they did. Their pick belongs to the New York Pelicans, and at the rate, they are going, the Pels are in a prime position to swoop in for him. Adam Silver is aware of the craze and has been mulling over bringing in a tanking rule.

Wherever he goes, there will be a huge upswing not only in morale but also finance. He’s worth so much, despite being so young. Imagine him outselling LeBron James in jersey sales. He could very well do that!

Also Read: What is the “NBA Tanking Silver Issue”? And Why is it Being Enforced Now?

Fans are scared to see this kid go to someone like the New Orleans Pelicans – can you imagine Brandon Ingram, Zion, and him together?

Victor Wembanyama is in many people’s eyes, but where will he go? Not the Lakers, unless they trade away all of their Big 3 to acquire enough money, picks, and space to get him. The Hornets? God knows they deserve a break, but they’ll probably not get one. The Knicks? Come on? They are the NBA’s, Adam Sandler.

What do defenders see when Wemby comes at them. pic.twitter.com/pve4A9FgW2 — I guess they give you 50 characters for your name. (@RyVolk) November 20, 2022

What nobody wants to see is this frame running at you with 2 other players charging at you – namely Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. BI is a young KD, and Zion is an all-rounded Shaquille O’Neal. Could you imagine what would happen if you added a 7 foot 4 inch Dirk Nowitzki to that already sizzling pot?

Coach to his player guarding Wembanyama: pic.twitter.com/TZCohF0pGY — Maurice V. Parker (@MauriceVParker) November 20, 2022

The only way to stop him right now seems to be to do what players did to Shaq: hack him down. Would he go the Chet Holmgren route? We need to see because, statistically, that model of frame does not work in the league.

NBA defenders will not hesitate to try and steal the ball and that’s what the biggest difference is. Atm, he gets too much respect when he dribbles. He’s nice with it but PG, Kawhi, Giannis, etc woulda stripped him at half-court on the 1st cross. He’s too open when he dribbles. — ThatBoyMJ (@All5tarboy) November 21, 2022

We need to see if the hype he is getting is because the opposition is afraid to defend him like the actual NBA players. In almost every clip of him, he has loads of space, and the players are afraid to touch him. Will it be the same when he gets drafted? That will have to be determined later.

Also Read: “Often Wonder What Kobe Bryant Would Have Done.”: 7ft 2” Victor Wembanyama Turns to $600 Million Lakers Legend’s Teachings