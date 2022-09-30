“I Want To Be Able To Play All 82-Games”: Anthony Davis Plea to Lakers Nation

Anthony Davis sets the agenda for the upcoming season, revealing being healthy as his only goal.

The past two years haven’t been the most comfortable for Lakers big man Anthony Davis, struggling with injuries followed by criticism of not taking care of his durability. When healthy, no doubt The Brow is a top 5 player in the league. However, AD is unable to fulfill the above condition on most occasions.

Post his sensational outing in the 2020 Orlando Bubble, Davis has played a mere 76 out of the 154 games conducted, with Hall of Famers like Charles Barkley coining nicknames like ‘street clothes’ for the former champion, and social media following suit, trolling AD regularly.

Davis’ low fitness levels come as a surprise, given having LeBron James as a teammate, who continues to inspire at 37 years of age. No matter what is said, the Lakers cannot contend for a championship without the full-time services of AD.

Recently, Davis admitted his ultimate goal for the upcoming season was health and playing all 82-games.

Despite their horrid performance last year, the Lakers are looking to run it back this season. While King James refuses to age, he does require AD by his side. Newly appointed head coach Darvin Ham hopes to have Davis as the team’s no.1 offensive weapon.

During a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Davis reflected upon this, saying the following.

“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year,” said the Lakers big man. “I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do.”

“I went into this summer focusing on strengthening my body. I have to be on the court and at my best to put us in position to be our best. I’m ready to do that.”

Davis has only one individual goal this year which is being able to play throughout.

Anthony Davis said he’s got one individual goal this year. “I just want to be on the floor. I want to be able to play all 82. And if I’m not, I don’t want it to be injury-based where I can’t play. That’s my goal.” — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 28, 2022

Nevertheless, only time will tell if Davis can sustain the strenuous 82-game schedule, given his history of injuries, as Lakers Nation wishes to see the eight-time All-Star at his Bubble best.

