“To the Level Michael Jordan was Celebrated”: Stephen A. Smith Believes LeBron James Deserves a Send-off Season Like Kobe Bryant

As LeBron James plays the 21st season of his career, there is a certain level of anxiety and uncertainty regarding his remaining time in the league. Even though Bron had said previously that he would stay in the NBA till he could play with his son Bronny on the same team, recent trade speculations and tensions within the Lakers front office have once again sparked retirement rumors. ESPN’s First Take host Stephen A. Smith believes, or at least hopes, that LeBron James would not retire without a proper ceremony.

While speaking on the King’s potential retirement, SAS declared that LeBron James’ career is quite deservedly on the Mount Rushmore of basketball. Terming James a ‘superstar beyond phenomenal,’ Smith claimed that James’ career deserves to be celebrated like that of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The veteran journalist demanded a proper sendoff for LeBron, at least equivalent to or perhaps greater than these legends.

Speaking on First Take, SAS said, “LeBron James is one of the greatest players the world has ever seen…He [LBJ] deserves to be celebrated city to city, state to state…to the level that Michael Jordan was celebrated, Kobe Bryant was celebrated, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, even more so. He’s on that level. He’s that great, and he’s been that great of an ambassador for the game of basketball.”

On that note, Smith added that if James were to retire this July, it would be a huge loss for the NBA and basketball in general. The veteran analyst wishes that King James informs his fans and the league about his intentions beforehand so that he could get the farewell that he has earned with blood and sweat. James’ career has truly been a testament to his longevity and greatness that has inspired several youngsters coming into the league to carry the baton of his legacy.

How were the farewell games for the NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Almost 20 years ago, Michael Jordan played his last NBA game in a Washington Wizards jersey against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Chicago Bulls legend had a storied career, winning six NBA rings with the Bulls. However, Jordan again returned to the court in 2001, suiting up for the Wizards.

Though his tenure with the Wizards was rather bittersweet, that feeling also lasted during his final game. The Wizards lost by 20 points to the Sixers, with Jordan scoring 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the game. Every move made by Jordan was wildly celebrated by the fans, who bid the GOAT a historic farewell in what was his ‘last dance.’

Kobe Bryant played his final game on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, where he helped add a massive 60 points to his tally to win the game 101-96 for the Lakers. For Kobe’s farewell game, celebrities such as Jay-Z and Bryant’s former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal were present courtside.

The Mamba was as efficient as ever, even on his last day on the NBA hardwood. Bryant tipped off his incredible career that night, scoring 22-of-50 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line, exerting himself through the entirety of 42 minutes of the game.

LeBron James has also discussed his intentions to retire with the Purple and Gold. However, as per recent speculations, there hasn’t been any concrete news of his retirement after this season. James is still undecided on his decision to retire from the league, given his son Bronny is yet to declare for the NBA draft.