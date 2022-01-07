“Klay Thompson would play against the Cavaliers, if Rick Celebrini gives him the green flag”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Klay’s return to action

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about what final hoops Klay Thompson has to clear before he makes his NBA return

The Golden State Warriors visited New Orleans tonight, as they took on the Pelicans. The Warriors, coming off a loss against the Mavericks, were without two of their stars tonight. Stephen Curry was out due to a quad injury, and Draymond Green was out due to a left hip injury. In their absence, the Pelicans capitalized the chance and ended up securing a 101-96 win. This loss marks the first time this season when the Dubs have lost two consecutive games.

The game had its moments. Steve Kerr picked up yet another technical foul, just before the half.

After the game, Kerr discussed what’s next for Klay Thompson, and talked about his return.

“Klay Thompson would play against the Cavs if…”: Steve Kerr talks about his star’s return

It has been 938 days since we last saw Klay Thompson suit up for the Warriors. It has been a long wait for Klay, as well as all of our fans. However, he’s at the end of the tunnel, and Steve Kerr is teasing us about his return.

After the game tonight, Steve Kerr announced the team has tomorrow off, and they would practice on Saturday. Talking about Klay’s return, Steve said,

“It’ll be up to Rick (Celebrini). We’ll have tomorrow off, and then we’ll come in and practice Saturday. We’ll talk to Rick and see what happens next.”

Dr. Rick Celebrini, a sports and orthopedic physiotherapist, is the Warriors’ director of sports medicine and performance. He has to give Klay the ultimate green light before he can take the court again. Hopefully, Klay receives it soon, and we see him back in action on 9th.